United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, continues to raise the bar in the pure luxury segment by earning top scores in the Forbes Travel Guide 2022.

Receiving the top accolade of 5 stars was the Group’s iconic flagship hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – an architectural marvel responsible for pinning Dubai on the world map. The all-suite sail-shaped hotel that continues to redefine luxury hospitality was recognised for continuously exceeding guest expectations through its impeccable service and exclusive dining experiences.

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ trio of beachfront properties, all of which are nestled within Madinat Jumeirah’s picturesque waterways, have also received recognition by Forbes Travel Guide. These comprise the cool and contemporary Jumeirah Al Naseem, the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr and the boutique Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, which have received a four-star rating. The recognition transcends to the wellbeing offering at Madinat Jumeirah, where the award-winning Talise Spa has also earned the coveted rating.

Outside of Dubai, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, the stunning beachside eco-friendly resort offering understated luxury on Abu Dhabi shores, and the Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel Shanghai, a landmark luxury hotel inspired by Chinese culture and traditional feng shui principles, were also recognised with 4-Star Ratings respectively.

The Forbes Travel Guide is the creator of the original Five-Star rating system, an independent global rating agency for luxury hospitality that has been evaluating for more than sixty years. Following a stringent process of assessing properties, the team comprises of professional inspectors who anonymously travel around the world to inspect hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards that determine the coveted annual Star Ratings.

Alexander Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “It is truly an honour to have six of our world-class properties and the award-wining Talise Spa, being recognised for their exceptional service along with their unique and signature dining experiences in the 2022 edition of the Forbes Travel Guide. The ratings are a testament to our unmatched hospitality that has proven time and again we go above and beyond in providing guests with a stay experience like no other.”

Summary of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts and Spa that achieved top ratings in the Forbes Travel Guide 2022:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah: 5-Star Rating

Jumeirah Al Naseem: 4-Star Rating

Jumeirah Al Qasr: 4-Star Rating

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam: 4-Star Rating

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort: 4-Star Rating

Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel: 4-Star Rating

Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah: 4-Star Rating

