Jumeirah Muscat Bay to welcome guests from 30 June 2022, offering a haven of tranquillity, exceptional dining and the perfect setting to discover adventurous Oman

Muscat, Oman: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, further expands its international portfolio with the unveiling of an exceptional new resort in the Middle East – Jumeirah Muscat Bay.

Nestled within the secluded cove of Bandar Jissah between the Hajar mountains and Gulf of Oman, just 15 minutes from the capital Muscat, Jumeirah Muscat Bay will offer a true sense of serenity and escapism. With sea, mountains and a historic city on its doorstep, it is the ideal spot to disconnect and spend blissful days on the beach, explore the great outdoors via an array of adventurous wellbeing experiences, or venture out to discover the Sultanate’s rich history.

Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “Oman is a popular destination for those looking to combine nature and wellness with cultural interest. At Jumeirah Muscat Bay, we have focused on taking cues from the natural landscape and its restorative energy and have brought this to life through design and architecture and in keeping with the hallmarks of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, our innovative dining concepts, signature service and exceptional experiences are well represented throughout this resort. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we are delighted to open the doors to this beautiful resort and bring our brand promise of Stay Different, for the first time to Oman.”

Jumeirah Muscat Bay will offer 206 spacious rooms and suites, all assuring breath-taking ocean vistas, with connecting rooms available for the perfect family holiday. In addition, five secluded summerhouses in two- and four-bed configurations, and the exceptional Sanctuary Villa, will provide the ultimate hospitality experience, each with a private pool, dedicated butler service and access to an exclusive private beach. Modern arabesque design features throughout the resort to ensure that Oman’s natural beauty takes centre stage, while its interiors elegantly blend traditional Omani craftmanship with light and modern hotel design.

With a focus on exceptional dining experiences, the new resort will be home to five diverse venues, overseen by Culinary Director Claudio Dieli, who brings over 26 years of experience in the global culinary industry, including tenures at several international hotels with three Michelin-stars.

Guests can delight in ocean side multi-cuisine restaurant PERIDOT, featuring interactive live cooking stations showcasing fresh and healthy favourites from all over the world, unwind over an indulgent afternoon tea in TARINI lounge, offering a tranquil escape from the Omani sun, or refuel, refresh and while the day away with tasty bites at chilled poolside eatery ZUKA. As night falls, enjoy thirst-quenching signature global cocktails from master mixologists, Asian-style signature bites and an exquisite cigar selection at the intimate ANZO bar and terrace, boasting stunning views across the bay. Set to open in September, signature restaurant BREZZA will provide a cool, contemporary setting with the best views in Muscat, serving exquisite sharing-style seafood and stunning culinary creations from Chef de Cuisine Cristiano Goattin, an Italian-born chef with a Michelin-star background, alongside Jumeirah’s famous mixology, available in the restaurant and at the rooftop bar.

For those familiar with Jumeirah Group’s exceptional wellness offering, Talise Spa will make its debut in Oman with the opening of Jumeirah Muscat Bay. With eight individual and two couple treatment rooms, the stunning sanctuary will offer a world of wellness and relaxation across a range of therapeutic and re-energising treatments that can be tailored to individual guest needs. Spread over two floors, there is also a Hammam, sauna and steam room, while world renowned experts at Pedi: Mani: Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez will leave guests walking on clouds for the rest of their stay. Talise Spa will also champion local and sustainable brands in a further nod to its natural surroundings.

Those looking to immerse themselves in nature and embrace their adventurous side can take on the numerous hikes and scenic running and biking routes through the Hajar mountains, to discover majestic views and lush Wadis. Guests can also enjoy Sunrise Beach as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio and tennis court, while a PADI-certified diving & water sports centre will help create memories of a lifetime with activities such as scuba diving, sailing, and snorkelling with turtles. Parents will be delighted to know there is an exciting programme of daily activities at the kids’ club, that engage children in nature, craft, adventure and sports, with local and seasonal themes.

Explorers of all ages can also venture out to discover several historical and archaeological sites that have shaped Oman’s unique history and culture. Remains of ancient UNWTO recognised tourism villages, old seaports, modern souks, and the Royal Opera House, are just a few of the highlights within easy reach.

In celebration of its launch, the hotel is inviting guests to discover adventurous Oman in unsurpassed luxury with a special opening offer. Bookings made before 30th September 2022 can take advantage of up to 20% off on room stays when staying for four nights or more, complimentary stay for one child up to 11 years, staying in the same room or suite complimentary Kids Club access for junior guests and USD 100 worth of credits redeemable across the resort’s food & beverage and spa offerings. In parallel, members of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, will receive an additional 5% off their stay plus a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category when booking an Ocean Deluxe Room.

This new Jumeirah resort is situated in Muscat Bay, Oman’s only fully integrated resort village – a stunningly picturesque natural haven offering all the modern conveniences and Omani-flavoured luxury hospitality. This unique and growing resort village, features carefully designed exclusive residential enclaves as well as shops, restaurants, pools, BBQ and kids play areas, encircled by beautifully landscaped gardens and parkland.

To discover Jumeirah Muscat Bay, please visit https://www.jumeirah.com/MuscatBay for more information or contact us on jmureservations@jumeirah.com for bookings. In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts with #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.

Instagram

@JumeirahGroup

@JumeirahMuscatBay

#TimeExceptionallyWellSpent



About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 25 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

www.jumeirah.com