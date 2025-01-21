United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, is delighted to announce a new global collaboration with GROUND Wellbeing, the Irish skincare brand recognised for its commitment to natural ingredients and sustainable wellbeing.

GROUND Wellbeing will be introduced across Jumeirah’s global portfolio, initially launching in February 2025 at The Peak Fitness Club & Spa at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London followed by Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai’s hotly anticipated opening in early 2025 , before being rolled out more widely in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Guests of Jumeirah will be able to experience a range of GROUND’s signature body and skincare rituals, with Jumeirah Carlton Tower being the first hotel globally to offer The Biome Facial, designed to soothe and support the skin microbiome, carefully created for highly sensitised skin impacted by environmental stresses, cancer care treatment, and hormonal imbalances. Also exclusive to Jumeirah Carlton Tower for the first six months will be The Jet Lag Ritual, designed to nourish, restore, and balance the body’s natural circadian rhythm while providing a deeply relaxing experience.

Created in the lush landscapes of Ireland by Peigín Crowley, whose mission is to encourage people to slow down and connect inwards to achieve longevity through purposeful self-care, GROUND’s treatments focus on sincere wellbeing, addressing symptoms associated with menopause, gut health, sleep, burnouts and cancer care, offering wellness experiences with a purpose. Not only is GROUND 100% vegan and animal cruelty free, but their oils and balms are made using natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Focusing on centuries-old botanical knowledge with cutting-edge skincare technology, each product is thoughtfully crafted with natural, ethically sourced ingredients to provide a holistic approach to skincare.

Speaking on the partnership, Niamh O’Connell, Jumeirah’s Vice President of Wellbeing commented, “We are excited to collaborate with GROUND Wellbeing to bring a new dimension to our wellness offerings. At Jumeirah, we believe in the importance of harnessing natural ingredients that not only nurture the body but also promote longevity and wellbeing. Together, with GROUND, we are creating experiences that enrich the lives of our guests, to support a balanced and healthy mind and body."

“We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious brand,” Peigin Crowley, Founder of GROUND

Skincare added. “This collaboration allows us to introduce our Irish skincare and body wellbeing philosophy to an international audience while offering guests an indulgent, rejuvenating experience that aligns with their values of meaningful wellness and sustainability.”

12 GROUND Wellbeing treatments will be available at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, with highlights including:

The Skin Biome Facial – 60 / 90mins

Designed to reinforce barrier strength and skin longevity by honouring the skin’s natural ecosystem and supercharging the microbiome. The Biome Facial uses probiotic-rich plant nutrition, lymphatic drainage, and therapeutic massage techniques to calm inflammation, reinforce the skin barrier, and promote long-term healthy skin. Cooling therapy further recharges the skin, leaving it balanced and soothed. The 90-minute ritual deepens the experience by addressing areas where stress, often a root cause of gut and skin imbalances, can linger. A mindful massage of the abdomen, diaphragm, and décolleté is included, encouraging harmony between digestion, breath, and skin function.

The Jet Lag Ritual - 90 mins

Whether arriving at the start of a busy day or winding down after a long journey, the dedicated jet lag massage ritual is designed to align the body’s rhythms and restore energy and balance.

Evening/Night: Deep Slumber

Soothe away the effects of long-haul travel and physical fatigue with a deeply relaxing massage ritual crafted to ease insomnia and calm an overactive mind. Flowing, mindful movements and acupressure techniques are paired with guided breath work, encouraging the body to release tension and surrender into a state of deep relaxation. This full body evening ritual invites a restful sleep, to help drift into a restorative slumber.

Morning/Afternoon: Awaken & Rebalance

Ideal for those needing a revitalising boost, this uplifting ritual focuses on restoring balance within the mind and body. Begin with an invigorating aromatic full-body scrub to stimulate circulation and awaken the senses, followed by a restorative upper body massage focused on the abdomen, back, shoulders and neck to encourage healthy blood flow and energy. By stimulating lymphatic flow and nourishing the digestive organs, this ritual works to move mind and body into a grounded, balanced state. Each ritual is tailored to meet the unique needs of travellers, helping the mind and body to acclimatise smoothly, no matter the hour.

For more information and to book, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com

To book GROUND Wellbeing treatment at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/stay/london/the-carlton-tower-jumeirah/wellbeing/talise-spa-at-the-peak

About Jumeirah Carlton Tower

Located in the heart of fashionable Knightsbridge, Jumeirah Carlton Tower – a London institute since 1961 – stands proudly over Sloane Street and Cadogan Gardens, offering visitors and guests alike a hotel experience like no other. Inspired by the past but looking to the future, Jumeirah Carlton Tower implemented an 18-month closure in 2021, when the hotel underwent the most extensive transformation in its history, creating a space designed to delight and enchant the moment you step inside. With 17 stories and overlooking the capitals skyline, Jumeirah Carlton Tower offers 186 magnificent bedrooms and suites, a health club, and a spa - home to London’s largest naturally lit indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, and lounge as well as a ballroom and many function rooms available on request.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 30 properties across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

About GROUND Wellbeing

GROUND Wellbeing was born at the kitchen table in 2020, deep in the quiet of lockdown. Peigín Crowley, Founder is a holistic therapist with 28 years in the Spa Industry. Unafraid to depart from traditional spa menus that focused on beauty, pampering, and anti-aging, Peigín followed her heart in developing treatments and products that address anxiety, insomnia, hormone fluctuations, burnout, gut health & cancer care. Her mission is to encourage us all to slow down and connect inwards in order to achieve longevity through purposeful self-care and education.

In 2021, Peigín expanded the brand to focus on women's health developing hands on treatments and products for PMS, pregnancy and menopause. In 2022, she made a deep commitment to Cancer Care with the development of specialist treatments and products designed to provide comfort and skincare relief to those undergoing cancer treatment, surgery, and beyond. In 2023, the focus was Gut Health and the Vagus Nerve, while 2024 saw the launch of the fascinating Lymphatic Support Ritual a game changer in the quest for longevity.