Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, a leading consumer electronics distributor and retailer in the UAE, proudly partnered with Dubai Police for the 4th Annual Esports Tournament, held recently at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

As a key collaborator, Jumbo played a pivotal role in the event, which attracted over 800 players and teams competing in thrilling gaming tournaments. The event also served as a platform for raising awareness about online safety, combating cybercrime, and encouraging responsible gaming among UAE youth. A dedicated international symposium explored the positive impacts of e-gaming, cybersecurity measures, and strategies to prevent gaming addiction.

Jumbo Electronics further engaged attendees through a dedicated kiosk at the venue, showcasing the latest gaming consoles, monitors, and accessories. The interactive setup received overwhelmingly positive feedback, reaffirming Jumbo's position as a trusted partner for the gaming community.

Vikas Chadha, CEO Jumbo Electronics Ltd. commented on the partnership, “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Dubai Police and support this remarkable initiative that blends the excitement of gaming with crucial awareness about online safety and responsible behaviour. The UAE’s gaming industry is growing exponentially, and we are proud to be part of such events that unite communities while addressing critical issues like digital safety and cybercrime prevention. As the official distributor for PlayStation in the UAE, Jumbo is committed to empowering gamers with the best tools, experiences, and knowledge for healthy and enjoyable online engagement."

Jumbo’s involvement reflects its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to positively influencing the UAE’s gaming ecosystem. By supporting government-led initiatives, such as the Dubai Police Esports Tournament, Jumbo aims to foster a safe, inclusive, and thriving gaming community.

With an extensive portfolio that includes the PlayStation 5, gaming monitors, and accessories, Jumbo Electronics continues to lead the gaming retail market. Customers can find these products at Jumbo stores across the UAE and online at www.jumbo.ae. The company also offers expert advice and after-sales support, ensuring seamless gaming experiences for its customers.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.