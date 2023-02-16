Ras Al Khaimah (UAE): Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar or the Company), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving its sustainable growth strategy, appointing a seasoned leader with rich exposure to the field of pharmaceutical marketing, multi-site manufacturing and strategy development across the field of vaccines and biological medicines.

Julphar previously announced ‘Strategy 2030’ at the core of the company’s agenda with more than 100 new products set to drive sustainable growth as part of the group’s commitment to deliver enhanced value across all its stakeholder groups. The vision, aligned with the company’s operational objectives to triple its revenues via six central growth pillars, explores a range of strategies from the optimisation of its current portfolio to the launch of new products, geographical expansion and strategic business initiatives.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Mr. Basel Ziyadeh as Chief Executive Officer in succession of Mr. Essam Mohamed who spearheaded the company’s turnaround in 2021.

Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board at Julphar, said: “The growth strategy we had announced in the past year embodies Julphar’s inspirations to be the leading pharmaceutical company in the MENA region, recognised with first-to-market products and value-adding medicines. As we enter a defining moment in our transformational journey, we bring our focus to Strategy 2030 and more importantly, the team leading it.”

Supported by Julphar's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and coupled with leading partners across the globe, the company is fully equipped to be the pharma partner of choice.

He added: “Strategy 2030 aims to combine Julphar’s robust strategic partnerships with institutions globally and its leading local and regional position to maximise its market access globally through a range of initiatives that will greatly contribute to the company and Ras Al Khaimah’s overall growth strategy.”

During the Board of Directors meeting on February 14th, 2023, Julphar’s board approved the preliminary financial results for the period ending December 31, 2022 and discussed the preliminary preparations and agenda for the upcoming General Assembly Meeting.

About Julphar:

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, and for more than four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Julphar’s business is centered on two core business units – Julphar Diabetes Solutions and General Medicine Division, which target major therapeutic segments including Gastrology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism. Julphar has 12 internationally accredited manufacturing facilities in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of Insulin with its UAE-based biotechnology production unit. For more information, visit http://www.julphar.net