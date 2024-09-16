Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Juan Valdez, the renowned Columbian coffee brand is excited to announce the launch of its new cart at the World Trade Center. The cart is now open and will be available until December. The cart will feature a limited-time menu designed to tantalize the taste buds of coffee aficionados and chocolate lovers alike.

The menu includes a diverse selection of hot and cold coffee options, along with the indulgent Classic Hot Chocolate and the delightful S'mores Hot Chocolate, perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Additionally, for those searching for a refreshing treat, the signature frappe is an absolute must-try. Come indulge in a world of flavor at Juan Valdez's new cart!

Visit their flagship store in Jumeirah 2 for a taste of Colombia with Juan Valdez and visit their Instagram for more information.

About Juan Valdez ®

Juan Valdez® is the only coffee brand of international relevance that belongs to coffee growers. In 2002, the Federación Nacional de Cafeteros de Colombia, a non-profit organization that represents more than 548,000 coffee-growing families, created the Juan Valdez® project brand for coffee.

In 2002, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, a non-profit organization that represents more than 548,000 coffee-growing families, created the Juan Valdez® project for coffee shops and value-added businesses, named after the icon that for more than 50 years has represented Colombian coffee in the world. In 2021, it was certified as a B Company and was able to join the select group of more than 5,000 companies that not only aspire to be the best in the world but also the best for the world. Juan Valdez® coffees are synonymous with high quality, providing coffee growers with greater value for the quality of the coffee and important royalty resources for the sale of each cup or product that carries its brand around the world.

The Juan Valdez ® Café brand represents the quality, values, and traditions of Colombian coffee. Every cup sold helps support Colombian coffee growers and their families.