Manufactured in Oman, Jotachar 1709XT brings proven, certified fire protection for energy infrastructure in extreme conditions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Maintaining steel integrity has always been central to Jotun’s mission of protecting people, assets and the environment. For decades, the company has supported energy operators worldwide with reliable, high-performance coatings designed to enhance fire protection, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to more sustainable infrastructure.

At ADIPEC 2025, Jotun reaffirmed this commitment with the global launch of Jotachar 1709XT, the latest addition to its trusted Jotachar range of passive fire-protection coatings. Developed through a multi-year global R&D and certification programme, and produced in Oman alongside the full Jotachar range, the new coating strengthens Jotun’s capability to support regional energy operators with durable, high-performance fire protection engineered for local conditions.

As the Middle East advances ambitious sustainability agendas, including the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 and Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero by 2060, maintaining the integrity of existing assets has become essential to reducing material waste and energy-intensive maintenance. By extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure, Jotachar 1709XT helps asset owners achieve these objectives while enhancing safety and operational reliability.

By maintaining steel integrity during fire exposure, the coating helps prevent structural collapse, supporting safe evacuation, and reducing lifecycle emissions associated with steel replacement and maintenance.

“The energy industry is under pressure to enhance safety while reducing environmental impact,” said Andy Czainsky, Global Category Manager – Fire Protection, Jotun. “Every ton of steel that remains in service represents carbon saving. Jotachar 1709XT allows asset owners to meet both objectives - ensuring protection and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.”

Through an extensive testing and certification programme – including over 1 km of coated steel and 35,000 kg of product manufactured during evaluation – Jotachar 1709XT demonstrates proven fire performance and long-term durability. Its patent-pending formulation delivers high mechanical strength, faster film build and workability at elevated temperatures, certified to UL 1709 standards for hydrocarbon fire and explosion scenarios.

For decades, Jotun has worked with the world’s leading energy companies, including Saudi Aramco and ADNOC, supporting large-scale projects with coatings that ensure long-term asset integrity. The company’s global and regional network of more than 1,200 coating advisors and specialised fire-engineering experts provides end-to-end technical support, from design and specification through application, inspection and maintenance, ensuring consistent performance and project efficiency worldwide.

Manufacturing the Jotachar range in Oman marks a pivotal move toward enhancing operational efficiency across the Gulf region. With a production capacity of 2.4 million litres annually, Jotun strengthens its ability to meet regional demand more efficiently. By localizing production, Jotun significantly reduces lead times associated with importing, enabling faster delivery and a more agile response to customer needs. This streamlined supply chain allows energy sector projects to be executed with greater speed, safety, and reliability, without compromising on quality.

“By manufacturing the Jotachar range in Oman, we’re able to support the Gulf energy sector more efficiently with a proven technology engineered for local conditions,” said Ahmad Mohammad, Managing Director – Jotun Saudi Arabia.

In addition to faster turnaround, customers benefit from Jotun’s Certified Applicator Scheme, comprehensive inspection and testing guidance, and access to Jotun Fire Engineering Services. These offerings include expert support in loading calculations and passive fire protection (PFP) weight optimization, ensuring tailored solutions for demanding energy sector applications.

