AMMAN – Jordan’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHE) has honored Ms. Khadija Ahmed Al Abbousi, a student from Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) during a special ceremony organized by the Ministry to honor the top expatriate students graduating from higher education institutions in Jordan for the first session 2022/2023.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of H.E. (MOHE) Minister Dr. Azmi Mahafzah, under the theme ‘You are the Ambassadors of Jordan’, in the presence of representatives of the higher education sector and a host of Arab ambassadors, cultural attachés and consultants at the Arab embassies in Amman.

During the ceremony, student Al Abbousi was awarded a certificate of recognition and a souvenir gift, for her academic excellence in the MBA program for the first session of 2022/2023.

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, confirmed that the University College is proud of its students, from various countries, adding that Ms. Al Abbousi is one of the University's outstanding students.

“TAGUCI was established as an Arab-national project in line with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh. It seeks to graduate young people who are capable of supporting their countries with inventions and innovations that positively contribute to support the digital transformation that the world is witnessing today,” Dr. Al-Nsor said.

(TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education, and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. Its core mission is to integrate e-learning into traditional education to access materials and programs tutored fully "digitally".

For more information about TAGUCI, visit the website: www.taguci.edu.jo