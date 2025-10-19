Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a maintenance agreement with mas, the leading Mexican cargo airline.

This agreement was signed at MRO Europe. As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out heavy base maintenance checks on mas A330 fleet. These services commence from December 2025 onwards.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “We are pleased to welcome mas at Joramco as our latest partners. This agreement reaffirms Joramco’s position as a trusted MRO provider of choice for leasing companies, operators, and airlines worldwide.”

Andrés Fabre, Executive Chairman of mas, said, “We are delighted to partner with Joramco as we continue to expand and strengthen our operations. Their proven technical expertise and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner to support the maintenance of our A330 fleet, ensuring the highest levels of safety, reliability, and performance for our customers.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

About mas

mas (formerly MasAir Cargo Airline), is the leading Mexican cargo airline, operating since 1992, operating a fleet of Airbus 330s. As an IATA member, mas holds IOSA, ISAGO, TCO-EASA and IATA CEIV Pharma certifications. mas has a scheduled and charter network spanning the Americas, Asia and Europe and is now expanding its new ACMI division with additional aircraft.

