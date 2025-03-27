Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with IndiGo, India’s preferred airline and one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.

Announced at the MRO South Asia Summit 2025 in India, Joramco has signed a maintenance agreement with IndiGo. As a part of this partnership, Joramco will conduct heavy maintenance checks and end of lease services for IndiGo’s aircraft, ensuring optimal fleet performance during summer season.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are happy to welcome IndiGo as our latest partner and to provide them with our industry-leading MRO services. This partnership highlights our strong global position and the trust our customers place in us. It also opens the doors for new opportunities to expand our operations and serve a broader client base in South Asia.”

Isidre Porqueras, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency by ensuring our aircraft are maintained to the highest global standards. This agreement for the Checks of our Airbus aircraft underlines our trust in Joramco’s expertise and capabilities.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

About IndiGo

IndiGo is India’s preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 400+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 2200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 35+ international destinations, and welcomed over 113 million customers in 2024. India by IndiGo! For more information, please visit http://www.goindigo.in/ or download our mobile app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.