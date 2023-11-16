Amman, Jordan:­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with Emirates to provide additional nose-to-tail Boeing 777 maintenance services to the airline until the end of 2025.

This strengthens the current successful MRO agreement between the parties. Emirates is the world’s largest operator of 777s, and its decision to expand the contract highlights Joramco’s exceptional services as the preferred MRO provider for this aircraft type.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s CEO, Fraser Currie, said, “We are delighted to see the development of our partnership with Emirates. As part of this new agreement, Joramco will be providing additional Boeing 777 maintenance services for Emirates. This continued collaboration reaffirms our position as a leading global MRO provider, renowned for delivering exceptional services.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high-quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped “best in sky” awards for 16 consecutive years. Emirates is committed to environmentally responsible operations and focuses on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.