Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Jones the Grocer, the acclaimed casual dining restaurant and gourmet grocer is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest, airside travel retail outlet at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.

Spread over 5000 square feet with over 130 seats this new Jones is anchored by a theatre kitchen, a grill, a traditional Italian Pizza oven and bar. Featuring a new and chic, welcoming design and on-table wireless mobile phone chargers, this location is certain to be a hotspot at one of the world’s best international airports.

The opening marks a significant milestone for Jones the Grocer’s travel retail business with not only the largest airside operating unit, but also the only one offering their award-winning menu serving popular dine-in dishes like the Jones Wagyu Burger or a Chargrilled Harissa Chicken with North African Couscous Salad and hand thrown Pizzas. Travelers are invited to linger at a well-appointed bar and sip from an array of cocktails and premium beverages.

The location is also tailored for travelers in a hurry with a gorgeous deli-style display counter serving grab and go meals, sandwiches, wraps, croissants, and toasties along with Jones the Grocer’s special roast coffee and artisanal pastries.

Yunib Siddiqui, CEO of Jones the Grocer said, “This beautiful new outlet at Zayed International Airport is the 35th store in our portfolio and our 9th travel retail unit. I am certain Jones will be a magnet for passengers looking for an extraordinary experience. This opening also underscores our strong partnership with Avolta, the global leader in travel retail.”

Marco Cuglianich, Managing Director F&B Middle East, Avolta said, “Our ongoing collaboration with Jones the Grocer has demonstrated a steady trajectory of growth and improvement year after year. With the opening of our newest outlet in Abu Dhabi, we mark yet another significant milestone in our journey together. This expansion speaks volumes about the depth of our partnership and our shared dedication to ongoing evolution and innovation, as we continue to elevate the standard of dining experiences and make travellers happier worldwide.”

The arrival of Jones the Grocer at Zayed International Airport aligns with the airport's commitment to providing world-class services and amenities to its passengers. The new terminal is set to redefine the travel experience, with Jones the Grocer at the forefront of its dining offerings.