Dubai, UAE – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, safe, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, is set to present its latest innovations at Connect | MENA - DCD Dubai 2025, scheduled for April 15–16, 2025, at JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai.

This premier event will bring together industry leaders, hyperscale and colocation operators, cloud service providers, and digital infrastructure experts to discuss emerging trends and solutions shaping the future of data centres.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East Data Centre Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 0.19 billion in 2025 to USD 0.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 28.43%. The UAE, a regional leader in digital transformation and sustainability, is driving investments in smart cities, AI, and hyperscale data centres, solidifying its role as the Middle East’s cloud computing hub.

With under-construction IT load capacity reaching 3,534 MW and raised floor space expanding to 12.6 million sq. ft by 2030, MENA’s data-driven industries are experiencing rapid growth.

As the first regional nation committed to net-zero by 2050, the UAE is integrating sustainability into its digital economy. Given data centres' high energy consumption, government initiatives in energy efficiency, AI-powered cooling, and green infrastructure set a regional benchmark.

“The UAE is leading the charge in digital transformation, setting ambitious sustainability targets while driving rapid expansion in AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centres,” said Devrim Tekeli, vice president & general manager, MEA, Johnson Controls. “As data centre operators scale their facilities to support growing digital demands, Johnson Controls is uniquely positioned to provide future-ready solutions that are critical to optimizing energy use, ensuring operational resiliency, and enabling long-term sustainability.”

At Connect | MENA - DCD Dubai 2025, Johnson Controls will showcase its world-class solutions that align with the region’s data centre efficiency and sustainability goals. These include:

YORK® YVAM Air-Cooled Magnetic Bearing Chillers Launch – A state-of-the-art thermal management solution that reduces power consumption, supports broader temperature ranges, and minimizes noise levels, making it ideal for high-performance data centres operating in extreme climate conditions.

Metasys Building Automation System – A next-generation intelligent monitoring and automation platform designed to maximise uptime, enhance energy efficiency, and provide seamless control over critical infrastructure.

Comprehensive Fire and Security Solutions – Advanced fire detection and suppression technologies specifically designed for mission-critical environments, ensuring uninterrupted operations and risk mitigation.

Service & Support Solutions – Tailored maintenance and optimisation programs designed to extend equipment lifespan, improve operational performance, and enhance reliability.

Recognising the UAE’s position as the region’s technology and sustainability hub, Johnson Controls is actively contributing to the next generation of energy-efficient and scalable data centres.

As the number of installed data centre racks in the region is expected to increase drastically in the coming period, Johnson Controls remains committed to delivering scalable, high-performance infrastructure solutions that support both operational efficiency and sustainability.

With a strong focus on innovation, consistency and globalization, Johnson Controls is empowering data centres in the MENA region to reduce total cost of ownership, optimise cooling strategies, ensure uninterrupted performance and reduce lead times.

Attendees at Connect | MENA - DCD Dubai 2025 will have the opportunity to engage with Johnson Controls experts and explore solutions that enable future-ready, sustainable digital infrastructure.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.