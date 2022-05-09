Dubai:- Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai signed today a collaboration agreement with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, the leading healthcare provider in the USA in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

World-renowned doctors from Johns Hopkins Medicine in the United States will travel to Dubai on a regular basis to provide advanced diagnostic and specialty care for patients in the region.

This collaboration comes in line with the directives of our wise leadership and the vision of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the highest level of care that complies with international standards for citizens and residents, and to make UAE a major destination for treatment in the region and the world.

“Since inception, Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai, has dedicated its mission to meet patients’ needs in the UAE through the enhancement of the quality of healthcare and the management of complex medical conditions”, said Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai.

Charles M. Wiener, M.D., President of Johns Hopkins Medicine International said, “We are honored to collaborate with Clemenceau Medicine International in their efforts to advance health care in the Middle East and to share our expertise and best practices with Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai, one of the region’s premier health care institutions. We are deeply committed to expanding access to high-quality health care locally so as many people as possible can receive the best care close to home and family.”

Mounes Kalaawi, M.D., F.R.C.S., M.B.A., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clemenceau Medicine commented: “Clemenceau Medicine International and Johns Hopkins Medicine International have a long-standing collaboration, which has resulted in many achievements in the field of healthcare. There is no doubt that this cooperation is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates.”

"This agreement gives a strong push in the field of health care, as it provides a unique program of its kind in the region, including surgical operations and clinical medicine from visiting physicians and surgeons from Johns Hopkins who are globally acclaimed for their expertise and cutting-edge research. They will work as an integrated team across all advanced medical specialties all year round in Dubai, providing the best treatment for difficult and complex medical cases.”

Dr. Kalaawi added: “Our doctors in Dubai will benefit from this cooperation with world-renowned senior specialists from Johns Hopkins University and Hospital by working as a group and exchanging Experience, education and access to everything that is new and advanced. This is in the interest of patients to meet their needs throughout the country without the need to travel and get treatment abroad.”

-Ends-

About Clemenceau Medical Center hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

About Johns Hopkins Medicine International- United States:

Johns Hopkins Medicine Hospital is located in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, one of the largest health care systems in the world. Affiliated hospitals include specialists in all fields of medicine working together in a hospital environment designed to support and care for innovative treatments and accelerate the development of scientific medicine.

Johns Hopkins Hospital revolutionized medical practice in the United States more than 100 years ago. Today, many Johns Hopkins doctors are ranked among the best doctors in the United States.