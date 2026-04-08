Recognized for excellence in healthcare quality, patient safety, and enhancing overall patient experience, the Amyaz Award is a key national recognition from the Ministry of Health.

Conferred at the Eastern Province Health Investment Forum in Dammam, the ceremony was held under the esteemed patronage of HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia : Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has been awarded first place in the Ministry of Health’s prestigious Amyaz Award, ranking top among all hospitals in the Eastern Region, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province. Conferred during the Eastern Province Health Investment Forum in Dammam on April 7, coinciding with World Health Day, the honor was awarded in recognition of JHAH’s commitment to service excellence, patient experience, and innovation in healthcare delivery.

The Amyaz Award recognizes organizations that embody leadership and innovation in healthcare, driving measurable improvements in patient safety and care delivery. Recipients are distinguished by their forward‑thinking strategies, strong governance and initiatives that elevate the patient experience while advancing the overall quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. Howard Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said: "Receiving the Amyaz Award from the Ministry of Health under royal patronage is a meaningful recognition of our excellence and leadership in healthcare quality, patient safety and innovation. It validates the hard work of our teams and the care standards we uphold every day. Our focus remains on strengthening community health, supporting well‑being and contributing to the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030."

This recognition comes amid a series of strategic expansions at JHAH, reflecting its commitment to advancing specialized and integrated care and underscore its role in shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia.

Recent milestones include the launch of the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence—the organization’s second CoE, building on its well-established Oncology CoE—marking another step toward strengthening comprehensive specialty services nationwide.

In addition, JHAH earned its highest national ranking to date, placing third in Saudi Arabia in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 report, further cementing its growing reputation among leading healthcare institutions.

The ceremony was attended by senior JHAH leaders, including Dr. Howard Podolsky; Dr. Russell Hales, Chief of Centers of Excellence; Dr. Mohammed Al‑Ghamdi, Chief of the Southern Area; and Willie Willemse, Chief of Strategy and Business Development.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a healthcare provider established in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s long-standing healthcare legacy, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) in 1945, with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. It integrates advanced care models such as remote medicine, hospital-at-home services, and AI-enabled diagnostics to support accessible and effective healthcare delivery. JHAH has recently launched its Cardiovascular and Oncology Centers of Excellence, further strengthening specialized care services.

For more information, please visit: www.jhah.com and follow Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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