Located in Dhahran, the fully-equipped state-of-the-art Eye Care Center increases capacity by 83%, reducing wait times and enhancing patient experience

Dammam, Saudi Arabia — Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) today announced the opening of its new Eye Care Center at the Dhahran campus, significantly expanding capacity for specialized ophthalmology services and enhancing the patient experience. The opening marks the first major milestone under JHAH’s Care Forward Plan, a multi-year initiative designed to optimize and expand its clinical infrastructure and services.

This milestone reflects JHAH’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, advancing the Kingdom’s goals of advancing preventive care and innovation and facilitating access to world-class healthcare.

The standalone Eye Care Center spans 750 square meters, representing an 83% increase in clinical capacity compared to the previous facility. By centralizing all ophthalmology services under one roof, the center increases appointment availability, reduces wait times and streamlines care delivery for patients.

Equipped with additional clinical rooms for screening, laser procedures, vaccinations and minor surgeries, the new center also features specialized diagnostic equipment and advanced clinical infrastructure. The patient‑centric design includes more spacious treatment rooms and enhanced privacy to deliver a safer, more comfortable, and efficient healthcare journey.

Commenting on the opening and the broader Care Forward Plan, Sagar M. Al-Anazi, Chief Operating Officer at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said, “Our priority is the well‑being of our patients. The Care Forward Plan reflects our response to their evolving needs, and the Eye Care Center is an important first step in that direction. By expanding our ophthalmology services, we’re strengthening the support we provide to the Aramco community and the wider region—continuing to serve those who have trusted us over the past eight decades while welcoming new patients seeking exceptional medical expertise.”

The Care Forward Plan comprises a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening access to care, improving patient experience and supporting JHAH’s Centers of Excellence. Upcoming projects include expanded inpatient capacity, increased single‑occupancy rooms to enhance patient privacy, and the establishment of oncology and cardiovascular Centers of Excellence focused on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and research.

Another key pillar of the plan focuses on enriching the patient journey by modernizing primary care environments, improving rehabilitation services by relocating them to a dedicated facility and enhancing workflow efficiency through the renovation and expansion of the Emergency Medical Services department.

Through the opening of the Eye Care Center and the continued rollout of the Care Forward Plan, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class care, advancing clinical outcomes, and setting new standards for patient experience across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a top healthcare provider, founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical history, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945, with JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides world-class, patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including Centers of Excellence in cardiology, oncology, urology, robotic urology, mental health, ENT, gastrointestinal, ophthalmology, allergy, and immunology, among others. Leveraging Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, encouraging digital healthcare innovation, and cultivating a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

