Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – CBRE Middle East, the global leader in commercial real estate services, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Fekete as the new General Manager for its Advisory Operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

John joins CBRE from Qiddiya, where he served as the Executive Director of Real Estate Strategy, spearheading the Office, Retail and Residential Strategy of one of Saudi Arabia's most ambitious projects as part of the Vision 2030 initiative. Prior to this, he held senior positions at JLL in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, where he played a crucial role in shaping real estate strategies across the Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, John Fekete shares:

“I am honoured to join CBRE, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive growth and deliver outstanding results for our clients in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the realization of Vision 2030.”

Throughout his career, John has demonstrated expertise in urban planning, transactions, property management, investment management, and strategic planning. In his previous roles, he managed real estate strategies across multiple countries in the EMEA region including his role at Citigroup as EMEA Head of Real Estate.

Michael Young, Managing Director for CBRE MENA region comments:

“We are delighted to welcome John to our team, his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the real estate market will be invaluable as we continue to grow our operations in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

In his new role, John will oversee CBRE MENA’s Advisory Operations in the Kingdom, collaborating closely with the local, regional and global teams to ensure the delivery of exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO for India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa adds:

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our team. A highly respected leader in the real estate industry, John brings a wealth of experience and deep market insight. His exceptional track record and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving outstanding value to our clients. We look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our Advisory operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

About CBRE in the MENA region:

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in the Middle East region for over twenty years. The company has over 1,400 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

Including Turner & Townsend employees

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.