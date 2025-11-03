Egypt’s real estate developer Jnoub Koronfil Developments has taken a new step to reinforce the status of its flagship project, Najma Walk, as one of New Cairo’s leading mixed-use business hubs, by signing a partnership agreement with Queens Royal Hospital, a prominent medical institution specializing in obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatric surgery.

The signing ceremony was attended by ⁠Mr. Mohamed Kadry, Board Member of Jnoub Koronfil Developments; ⁠Dr. Montaser Abdel Baky, Board Member, Board Member; Eng. Mahmoud Shalaby, Board Member of Jnoub Koronfil Developments; Prof. Dr. Mohamed Yehia, Chairman of Queens Royal Hospital; Prof. Dr. Gasser El Bishry, Board Member of Queens Royal Hospital; Prof. Dr. Sherif Mohamed Yehia, Board Member of Queens Royal Hospital; and Prof. Dr. Abdel Latif Al Kholy, Board Member of Queens Royal Hospital.

For his part, Mohamed Kadry, Board Member of Jnoub Koronfil Developments, stated that under this agreement, Queens Royal Hospital has acquired an entire building within the Najma Walk project, reflecting growing confidence in the development and its strategic location.

He said that this partnership is part of a broader series of strategic agreements the company is forging with leading entities across various sectors to establish a strong presence within the project.

Kadry added that this significant agreement complements both previous and upcoming partnerships within the development, aiming to diversify the brands and activities offered at Najma Walk, which enhances its investment value.

Kadry further noted that the presence of a major medical institution like Queens Royal Hospital represents a strong service and development addition to the entire project.

For his part, Dr. Montaser Abdel Baky, Board Member of Jnoub Koronfil Developments, stated that this strong collaboration comes as part of the company’s strategy to attract distinguished partners, reinforcing the project’s position as an integrated destination that brings together commercial, medical, and administrative sectors, in addition to luxury serviced apartments.

Abdel Baky pointed out that the project reflects the company's vision to adopt the latest sustainable real estate development concepts and create real long-term investment value, making it an ideal destination for investors and clients seeking a modern, fully integrated work environment in the heart of New Cairo.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mahmoud Shalaby, Board Member of Jnoub Koronfil Developments, disclosed that the company continues to advance its expansion strategy through strategic partnerships with local and international entities, aiming to elevate the quality of services within its projects and maximize value for investors and clients alike.

He explained that the company has a clear plan to ensure a fully integrated experience based on international standards across all sectors within the development.

Najma Walk is a fully integrated commercial, administrative, medical, and hospitality destination, operated through strategic partnerships with leading global service providers.

The agreement with Queens Royal Hospital marks a significant addition to the project’s offerings, reinforcing its role in supporting medical tourism.

With its prime location in the heart of New Cairo and upscale hospitality services, Najma Walk delivers a seamless, premium experience that combines comfort with top-tier medical care for visitors and patients alike.

Najma Walk spans over an area exceeding 12,000 sqm and features a distinctive architectural design that adheres to the highest standards of quality and luxury. The project also incorporates the latest artificial intelligence technologies in its design and services to offer a smart, fully integrated experience for users.

Dr. Mohamed Yehia, Chairman of Queens Royal Hospital, highlighted the importance of this agreement with Jnoub Koronfil Developments, describing it as one of the ambitious companies with a clear vision in executing and operating its projects.

He pointed out that the hospital’s decision to choose the Najma Walk followed a thorough evaluation of its strategic location and technical specifications, which align with the hospital’s standards for delivering premium medical services in a modern and fully integrated environment.