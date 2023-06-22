Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JLR MENA and Accenture Song are thrilled to announce their remarkable victory at the prestigious I-COM Data Creativity Awards in the Customer-Centric category. The collaborative project entered by JLR MENA and Accenture Song exceeded expectations delivering an outstanding performance in CRM website retargeting. By winning this award, JLR and Accenture Song have showcased their achievements while also leveraging data to drive business value and competitive advantage.

The I-COM Data Creativity Awards is a global platform pioneering the understanding of data-driven creativity within the industry. These awards acknowledge only the most innovative individuals and companies who have successfully harnessed the power of data to deliver remarkable results for their clients. With JLR’s continued focus on Best-In-Class customer experience and luxurious vehicles, this award highlights the brand’s outstanding achievements.

JLR MENA and Accenture Song's winning entry focused on website retargeting, employing cutting-edge research and technology to deliver a relevant and engaging customer experience. The project enhanced JLR’s customer journey by providing tailored interactions across all touchpoints, meeting the increasing demand for personalisation in the digital age. With an increased focus on scalability and improved metrics for cross-channel data integration, the combined efforts of JLR MENA and Accenture Song have produced outstanding results for customer satisfaction.

Paula Shamaa, Brand Director, JLR MENA, also shared her delight, stating, "We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Accenture Song and the incredible results we have achieved together. This award illustrates the power of teamwork, ingenuity, and data-driven strategies in shaping exceptional customer experiences. Our partnership with Accenture Song has yielded remarkable results, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead as JLR continues its reputation for exceptional service."

Bruce Robertson, Managing Director, JLR MENA, added, "Our combined efforts have revolutionised the customer journey, leveraging technology and data to deliver customised interactions that truly resonate with each individual. Receiving the I-COM Data Creativity award validates our commitment to ensuring personalised experience for every client."

David Fregonas, Accenture Song lead, Middle East, said, “We’re incredibly privileged to collaborate with Jaguar Land Rover to advance their transformation agenda and elevate connected consumer experiences. Businesses today are looking for sustained business growth amidst changing consumer preferences and volatile environments. This award recognizes Accenture Song’s deep expertise in using data – especially first-party data – and technology solutions to transform marketing and personalization for real business impact. It also reiterates our belief in creating sustained growth by connecting industry-expertise and analytical precision with ambitious creativity.”

JLR MENA and Accenture Song are committed to crafting exceptional client journeys and reimagining data-driven creativity in the CRM domain. Their collaboration and visionary solutions in the field of customer experience have positioned the team as frontrunners in global innovation. JLR’s commitment to modern luxury, coupled with a personalised customer experience, has strengthened its position as one of the world’s foremost modern luxury brands.

About JLR

JLR’s Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.

We are transforming our business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.