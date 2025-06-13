OPSWAT MetaDefender SDK Extends Versa’s SASE Endpoint Capabilities for Zero Trust Enforcement to Reduce Attack Surface Risk

Dubai, United Arab Emiratse – Versa, the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has announced a technology partnership with OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, to enhance the real-time device security monitoring capabilities of the Versa SASE Client.

The Versa SASE Client combines connectivity and security for users and their devices, enabling real-time best-path routing and the enforcement of dynamic security policies based on Zero Trust and continuously evaluated device security posture. As a result of this partnership, Versa has integrated OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK into the Versa SASE Client, allowing IT teams to leverage real-time device posture data to automatically validate endpoints and enforce Zero Trust policies – helping to reduce the attack surface.

“Remote workers and BYOD users need access to critical business systems and data; however, this increases organizations’ threat risks if endpoint devices are not secure,” said Anusha Vaidyanathan, Senior Director of Product Management at Versa. “This partnership enables Versa customers to apply OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK directly within our VersaONE Universal SASE Platform. As businesses continue to operate in cloud and hybrid settings, this joint solution enables IT teams to minimize risk by verifying device security and compliance policies before granting access to secure company systems.”

“Our partnership with Versa validates OPSWAT’s commitment to securing critical infrastructure by integrating advanced endpoint compliance capabilities directly into the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform,” said Hamid Karimi, Vice President of Technical Alliances and OEM at OPSWAT. “With OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Security SDK, Versa customers can confidently ensure device compliance and security before network access, providing better defense against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”

The MetaDefender SDK is a cross-platform, versatile, and modular framework that serves as a powerful endpoint security software development platform, enabling software engineers and technology vendors to build advanced endpoint security products. The SDK’s Device Compliance Module enables software engineers to implement features in their products for a wide range of applications, including device posture assessment, as well as for potentially unwanted applications, allowing them to deliver better secure remote access, compliance, network access control, remote support, and other capabilities to their end customers.

The Versa SASE Client with OPSWAT enhancements is currently available as part of the Versa Universal SASE Platform. For more information, see https://versa-networks.com/products/versa-sase-client/.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware.

About Versa

Versa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock.