Riyadh, KSA – Saudi Arabia’s facilities management (FM) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fuelled by Vision 2030 mega projects and a national drive for smart, sustainable infrastructure solutions. To capitalise on this momentum and leverage its value proposition, JLL, the leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has appointed Jawad Altamimi as Head of Property & Facilities Management Consultancy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to Fortune Business Insights, Saudi Arabia’s FM sector is projected to grow from USD 27.40 billion in 2025 to USD 56.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This expansion is being shaped by giga projects alongside a national push for ESG-aligned building practices. With a strong trajectory of expansion and increasing demand for cutting-edge FM solutions, JLL is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable solutions–from IoT-driven efficiency to carbon reduction strategies–that maximise asset performance and drive sustainability. By integrating global expertise with local insights, JLL helps clients navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving market and achieve their strategic objectives.

Altamimi will lead JLL’s MENA consultancy division, focusing on high-impact client partnerships and scalable FM models tailored to Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate landscape. Bringing over 13 years of regional expertise, his expertise spans award-winning mixed-use asset strategies, AI-powered facilities optimisation, and advisory on public-private partnerships (PPPs). He has played a key role in executing high-profile projects across diverse sectors, fostering innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Saud Al Sulaimani, Country Head of JLL KSA, said: “Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving real estate sector is creating new opportunities in facilities management. JLL is uniquely positioned to support clients by leveraging global best practices, advanced technology, and exceptional capabilities to deliver scalable, sustainable solutions. Our deep expertise in property and facilities management, combined with extensive knowledge of the Saudi market and a strong global platform, reinforces our commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s real estate vision.”

Adding to this, Colin Dowall, Senior Director and Head of Property and Asset Management, Middle East & North Africa, JLL, said: “Saudi Arabia’s FM sector demands partners who can bridge global best practices with hyperlocal execution. Jawad’s leadership will empower clients to future-proof their assets through smart technologies and sustainable strategies. His track record in delivering complex, high-value projects aligns perfectly with our mission to be the region’s most trusted consultancy partner.”

JLL’s Property and Facilities Management team across the Middle East & Africa provides a comprehensive suite of services, including strategic consulting, operational management, and technology solutions, helping clients optimise their real estate portfolios and create exceptional experiences for tenants and users.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 2000 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Media Contact:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA

Medha.Sandrasagara@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Reem Al Tajer

Burson

nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com | reem.tajer@bursonglobal.com