RIYADH, KSA – In the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of Jizaal, the company signed a strategic partnership agreement with China's Silkroad Visual targeting innovative cultural and museum projects within the Kingdom.

Under the agreement, signed during the Cultural Investment Conference hosted in Riyadh on 29-30 September, Jizaal will become the exclusive representative of Silkroad Visual in the Kingdom. The partnership will focus on delivering projects in digital museum exhibitions, interactive technologies, and the development of museum experiences in line with global trends. It will also facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise to the Saudi market, while building distinguished Saudi talent in the fields of museum experiences and the event industry.

The partnership targets projects valued at SAR 50 million, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a regional and global hub for culture and creativity, while introducing experiences that reflect the nation's transformation and creatively showcase its mega projects.

Salah AlArjani, CEO of Jizaal, said: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey, enhancing our capabilities and reinforcing our pioneering role in the cultural and museum sector. We are proud to collaborate with Silkroad Visual, with its global expertise and advanced technologies, which will open new horizons for enriching the museum experience in the Kingdom."

Raymond Lee, Chairman of Silkroad Visual, said: "Through our collaboration with Jizaal, we hope to establish a comprehensive and sustainable partnership that contributes to empowering Saudi Arabia's cultural and creative development, while continuing to extend the excellence of Silkroad Visual."

This partnership comes at a time when the Kingdom is preparing for major upcoming events, making investment in the museum experience industry and innovative cultural showcases essential to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 goals, while building national capabilities that project a bright image of the Kingdom to the world.