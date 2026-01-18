Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jisr, Saudi Arabia’s leading HR and payroll platform, today announced it has crossed 700,000 users nationwide, marking a major milestone in the adoption of digital HR technology across the Kingdom and underscoring the platform’s scale, growth, and market penetration.

The milestone reflects accelerating reliance on HR systems as Saudi companies expand hiring, strengthen compliance, and navigate nationalisation requirements. With more than 700,000 employees managed on its platform, Jisr supports a substantial and growing segment of the Saudi HR market, with strong uptake among mid-sized and large organizations managing increasingly complex workforce structures.

The growing dependence on digital HR is being driven by sustained hiring momentum. Average monthly hiring across Saudi Arabia rose 51.5% year-on-year in 2025, according to Jisr’s State of Hiring data, intensifying the need for scalable, compliant workforce management platforms.

“HR has become mission-critical for Saudi organisations,” said Mohammed Akkar, Founder and CEO at Jisr. “As hiring accelerates, businesses are depending on digital platforms to manage compliance, workforce planning, and people operations at scale.”

To reinforce its position in the Saudi market, Jisr also announced two strategic enterprise partnerships with leading Saudi organisations, including Zuhair Fayez Partnership and Theeb Rent A Car (THEEB), reflecting growing institutional trust in the platform among large-scale organisations operating nationwide.

The reliance on digital HR aligns with broader workforce transformation across the Kingdom. Saudi nationals accounted for 41% of new hires, while more than half of companies increased their reliance on local talent, underscoring the role of HR platforms in supporting Saudization and regulatory compliance.

About Jisr:

Founded in 2017, Jisr is Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown SaaS platform integrating HR, payroll, and finance in a single system. The platform is trusted by 4,700+ organisations and more than 700,000 + employees across the Kingdom. Jisr supports businesses with compliant payroll, workforce management, and talent operations aligned with Saudi labour regulations and Vision 2030 priorities. As Saudi Arabia’s HR market matures, Jisr is expanding from SMBs to large enterprises while advancing a regional growth strategy tailored to local market needs.

