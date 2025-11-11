Dubai, United Arab Emirates, JetBrains, the creator of AI-enhanced software development tools trusted by over 15 million users and 88 of the Fortune Global Top 100 companies and the DMCC AI Centre, a premier hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation in the UAE, have announced a strategic collaboration to advance the growth of AI-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, and technical excellence within Dubai’s technology ecosystem.

The agreement marks a key step in JetBrains’ rapid expansion across the MENA region, as its local team looks to provide wider access to its solutions and support the growing developer community.

Through this collaboration, JetBrains UAE and the DMCC AI Centre will work together to empower startups, developers, and enterprises operating in the DMCC Free Zone and beyond. The partnership will bring together JetBrains’ world-class software development expertise and tools with DMCC’s vibrant innovation ecosystem to accelerate the adoption and responsible use of AI technologies across industries.

As part of the initiative, JetBrains will offer DMCC member companies six months of complimentary access to up to ten IDE, Team/Learning, and AI Assistant Pro subscriptions, followed by a 50% discount from the seventh month onward.

Commenting on the agreement, Yury Belyaev, Chief Administrative Officer and Board Member at JetBrains, said: “Our collaboration with the DMCC AI Centre represents an important expansion of our offering in the MENA region, and is a significant step in JetBrains’ mission to support AI innovation and empower the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs. We are seeing strong demand from developers and companies looking to create AI solutions that are tailored to the needs of the region, and our local team is working with partners like the DMCC to provide access to these services for their members.”

Belal Jassoma, Senior Director of Tech Ecosystems, DMCC, said: “Artificial intelligence is redefining how industries operate and innovate, and our partnership with JetBrains marks another milestone in positioning Dubai as a global hub for AI excellence. By combining JetBrains’ world-class development tools with the DMCC AI Centre’s vibrant ecosystem, we are empowering startups, developers, and enterprises to accelerate responsible AI adoption and build the next generation of intelligent solutions from Dubai. This collaboration will play a key role in strengthening our innovation community and advancing the UAE’s national AI vision.”

The partnership will also extend to thought leadership and ecosystem development. JetBrains and DMCC will collaborate on AI challenges and hackathons addressing real-world problems in key sectors, while also exploring opportunities to co-exhibit at major international technology events.

Together they will co-host a series of events to foster dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among industry leaders, policymakers, and the broader developer community. This programme of thought leadership events, educational workshops, and training sessions will contribute to the ongoing development of AI policy frameworks and best practices across the region.

The JetBrains and DMCC partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI innovation through collaboration, education, and practical application. Together, the two organisations aim to accelerate the development of sustainable AI ecosystems that foster talent, attract investment, and drive meaningful progress across industries. As part of this collaboration, JetBrains and DMCC will also assess the feasibility of jointly launching AI-focused accelerator programmes.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools trusted by over 15 million users and 88 Fortune Global Top 100 companies. Its lineup of more than 30 products includes award-winning IDEs like IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, as well as the JetBrains AI-powered coding assistant, coding agent Junie, Mellum, JetBrains’ focal LLM, purpose-built for code-related tasks, and productivity-boosting team tools like YouTrack, Qodana, and TeamCity. JetBrains is also the creator of Kotlin, a cross-platform language used by more than 2.5 million developers a year, worldwide. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has offices around the world.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.