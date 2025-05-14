Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A historic partnership is renewed: the Jeep® brand is once again the Official Sponsor and will return to the Juventus jersey - men's, women's, and Juventus Next Gen teams - starting from the 2025-2026 season, as part of a multi-year agreement that also includes other sponsorship elements. Jeep thus returns to intersect its path with that of Juventus, continuing a successful journey of twelve sports seasons, which began in 2012-2013 and continued in 2024-2025 as the Official Automotive Partner.

Jeep Brand

For more than 80 years, Jeep® has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, Jeep offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The Jeep brand’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged, yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.