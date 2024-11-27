Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jeep®, one of Stellantis’ most iconic brands, is continuing its impressive growth across the Middle East, with year-to-date (YTD) sales up 10%, largely driven by the success of its flagship models, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has reinforced its significant presence in the region, achieving an 8% YTD sales increase as of October 2024. It consistently ranks among the top three in the competitive SUV segment across the Middle East, while securing the #2 position in Iraq and Oman. The Grand Cherokee’s popularity extends to corporate customers, with Jeep currently engaged in fleet discussions with several prominent businesses across the region.

The Jeep Wrangler has also delivered strong results, with a 12% YTD increase in sales as it continues to dominate the off-road category and foster a dedicated community across the region. Earlier this year, Jeep introduced the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, the world’s most recognized and off-road-capable SUV, to the Middle East. With a unique blend of off-road prowess, iconic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain options, exceptional on- and off-road dynamics, and a suite of innovative safety and technology features, the new Wrangler has already made a lasting impression on Middle Eastern customers.

Rakesh Nair, Managing Director at Stellantis Middle East, commented on the brand’s momentum: “Jeep’s performance in the Middle East remains robust, underscoring our commitment to delivering a quality driving experience that aligns with our customers’ evolving needs and lifestyles. Both the premium Grand Cherokee and the versatile Wrangler resonate strongly with customers across the diverse landscapes of the Middle East. Our focus is on maintaining and strengthening our leadership as we look toward 2025 and beyond. The future of Jeep will continue to evolve, including the introduction of new electrified models, supporting the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 vision.”

Jeep is also witnessing significant growth in brand loyalty across the region. In the UAE, 29% of Jeep owners have returned to the brand for their next vehicle, while 49% of customers in Saudi Arabia are repeat buyers. This loyalty is further supported by the launch of My FlexCare, a comprehensive ownership program introduced in the Middle East to enhance the Jeep ownership experience and provide drivers with peace of mind on every journey. The strength of Jeep’s thriving community in the region further bolsters brand advocacy and reinforces customer connections.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com