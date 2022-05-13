Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Jedox, an award-winning provider of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions for Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), has again been named a Market Leader in the 2022 Global BARC Score for Integrated Planning & Analytics.

This Business Application Research Center (BARC) Score is focused on the market for Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A) products and portfolios, with each vendor being evaluated for portfolio capabilities and market execution.

Recognized again for being a highly flexible and configurable solution, this year’s report also highlights the Excel-like interface of Jedox and the multitude of integration options to smoothly connect third-party CRM, HCM, and ERP systems. The high level of customer satisfaction by Jedox users revealed in BARC’s The Planning Survey is also acknowledged.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC, noted “Jedox customer satisfaction and speed-to-value post initial implementation are two themes that emerged from our research as strong suits for the company.”

This BARC Score emphasizes that the integration of corporate performance management (also known as EPM) with analytics is becoming a decisive factor for sound decision-making and that using only spreadsheets to achieve these goals is frequently cited as the source of inconsistencies, errors, and dissatisfaction in results. The combination of corporate planning and analytics is noted as essential to being able to provide optimal support for modern, integrated performance management.

“We are delighted to again be recognized as a Market Leader in Integrated Planning & Analytics and deeply appreciate the acknowledgement from independent analysts who provide holistic insights and perspective on how these solutions support global enterprises in digital transformation around the world,” said Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer at Jedox.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available here: BARC Score for Integrated Planning & Analytics 2022

