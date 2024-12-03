Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Jeddah Historic District Program, under the Ministry of Culture, has unveiled “Culture Square,” a landmark project aimed at restoring Historic Jeddah by establishing specialized centers dedicated to various artistic and cultural disciplines. By offering immersive experiences, Culture Square is poised to enrich the visitor journey while positioning the district as a global tourist destination, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Culture Square, home to the Performing Arts Center (featuring a theater and cinema) and the Digital Arts Museum "teamLab Borderless"—winner of the Makkah Excellence Award for Cultural Excellence—is strategically located on the shores of Al-Arbaeen Lagoon. overlooking the historic Jeddah area. Situated between past and present, the square serves as a bridge between two eras, a concept reflected in its design and purpose.

The Performing Arts Center will host a variety of cultural events, including theatrical performances, international festivals, film screenings, and sessions inspired by the spirit of "Al-Markaz." It also features restaurants and cafes, fostering spaces for gathering and dialogue. Meanwhile, the teamLab Boderless museum embodies the contemporary essence of culture by merging art, science, and technology.

At the heart of this cultural hub stands the restored historic Bait Amir Al Bahar, situated between the Performing Arts Center and the teamLab Borderless museum, overlooking Hamza Shehata Street, named after the renowned late Saudi poet. The house stands as a testament to the cultural richness of the area. Known for its distinctive architectural design, consisting of a single floor surrounded by large arched windows, it historically served as a lighthouse to guide ships, with its unique design reflecting its function. As part of its commitment to preserving the region's architectural and cultural heritage, the program has meticulously restored and rehabilitated this iconic landmark.

The Culture Square project showcases an architectural vision that embodies the essence of historic Jeddah, merging the rich traditions of the past with a forward-looking renewal in a seamless harmony. The design integrates the architectural heritage of the region with the interconnected Hijazi urban fabric, preserving its identity and cultural essence. Simultaneously, the project aligns with the philosophy of the teamLab Borderless Museum, which emphasizes harmony between visitors and artworks. This concept is beautifully reflected in the building’s sloping roof, which seamlessly merges with the surrounding landscapes, reinforcing the themes of integration and unity with the environment.

The Culture Square encompasses two main buildings with a total area of approximately 26,000 square meters. The Center for Performing Arts and Cinema spans 16,000 square meters and serves as the headquarters of the Red Sea Film Festival. It features a grand entrance lobby, a main theater with 868 seats, five cinema halls accommodating 564 seats, a versatile internal lobby, nine dialogue halls, a cinematheque, a restaurant, and three cafes. The teamLab Borderless museum covers 10,000 square meters and displays around 80 unique yet interconnected works, symbolizing a world without boundaries. This innovative space blends art, technology, and nature, offering a transformative cultural experience as well as enriching the Kingdom's cultural landscape.

Preserving public health and promoting environmental sustainability were key objectives of the Historic Jeddah Program in the design and implementation of the Culture Square project. For instance, the project features high-quality air conditioning systems equipped with 100% air purification technology. Additionally, touchless elevators and escalators with ultraviolet sterilization technology have been installed to minimize the spread of viruses and germs. The program also prioritized water conservation by implementing a system that recycles condensate water from cooling units for irrigation purposes. This approach enhances resource efficiency and underscores the project's commitment to environmental preservation.

The launch of Culture Square is part of the Historic Jeddah Program’s efforts to restore the area, preserve its tangible and intangible heritage, and enrich the visitor experience. The square serves as a distinctive cultural and visual landmark in Jeddah, with a design that carefully preserves the urban fabric of the area while seamlessly blending contemporary architecture with heritage-inspired elements drawn from its historical buildings. The project comes as part of a broader vision to invest in the area's history and unique cultural features, transforming them into economic tributaries and establishing the region as a remarkable destination on the global tourism map.