The National Auto Award, under the patronage of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and organized by PR Arabia, stands as a key accolade within Saudi Arabia's automotive sector. The 12th edition of the National Auto Award is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with JB Finance, one of the Kingdom’s leading finance companies. This strategic alliance, set to last three years, strengthens the mission to support and elevate the sector in Saudi Arabia.

With a reputation built on credibility and transparency, the National Auto Award is celebrated for recognizing and honoring the most outstanding achievements in this vital industry. The award is not just about celebrating innovation and quality; it’s about inspiring companies and individuals to adopt best practices that raise the bar for service excellence across the board.

JB, established as a key player in the automotive finance industry since 2013, is more than just a partner; they are a leader in providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the needs of both individuals and businesses. Through its digital platform, JB empowers clients with the knowledge and tools needed to make confident, transparent financial decisions, paving the way for a stable and successful future.

“We are proud to partner with JB,” said Mr. Walid Karanouh, Founder of the National Auto Award. “This collaboration is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to make the award more inclusive by bringing in a wider ecosystem that serves the industry.”

Mr. Abdul Salam Al-Omari, Chief Marketing Officer at JB, echoed this sentiment: "Our strategic partnership with the National Auto Award is an important step forward. We’re committed to providing innovative, easy-to-access financial solutions and are excited to enhance our relationships with automotive agencies across the Kingdom through this initiative.”

This partnership comes at a time of remarkable growth in Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector, where consumer interest in diverse Finance options is on the rise. With both the National Auto Award and JB dedicated to delivering top-tier services and solutions, this collaboration is poised to drive even greater success and achievements in the industry.

About the National Auto Award:

About JB:

JB is a leading financial services company in Saudi Arabia, offering integrated solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. Known for their flexible and customer-friendly financial offerings, JB makes vehicle ownership easier and more accessible under the best possible terms.