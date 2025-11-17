Paris, France: Jazeera Airways and Expliseat today announced the delivery of TiSeat 2X seats for Jazeera’s Airbus A320 family fleet at the Dubai Airshow 2025. This marks Expliseat's entry into the Middle East market, and highlightsit’s commitment to supporting carriers through their growth phases with proven lightweight technology.

The TiSeat 2X delivery represents a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. The carrier is receiving both TiSeat 2X lite and TiSeat 2X prime configurations, providing versatility to tailor cabin layouts to specific route requirements while maximizing operational efficiency.

With the new seats, Jazeera Airways will benefit from approximately 1.2 metric tons of weight reduction per aircraft, translating to lower fuel burn and up to 126 kg less CO₂ emissions per flight hour.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“As Jazeera scales toward a 50-aircraft fleet and a 100-destination network, investing in the TiSeat 2X positions us for smarter, more efficient growth. This upgrade gives us a decisive edge in opening new routes—particularly longer sectors and thinner, underserved markets—while strengthening the economics of our existing network. This level of efficiency directly supports our strategy for sustainable expansion and reinforces our confidence in the investments we are making for the next phase of growth. As we mark our 20th anniversary year, this partnership marks another step in our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and an enhanced customer experience. These new seats will not only offer passengers a more comfortable journey but also enable us to extend our range and bring more destinations into the Jazeera network.”

Jazeera's inaugural TiSeat 2X flight, scheduled for November 28, 2025, will mark the first Expliseat seat in commercial service on an A320 neo aircraft. This delivery positions Expliseat strategically in the Middle East regional aviation market, building on global momentum from recent deployments including Air France (first flight September 1, 2025) and Air Canada's cabin upgrade announcement.

Driving Efficiency Through Next-Generation Seating Solutions

Built with a proprietary titanium and carbon fiber composite frame, the TiSeat 2X achieves up to 30% weight reduction compared to conventional economy seats. The innovative design, protected by more than 100 patents, delivers enhanced durability, lower lifecycle maintenance costs, and improved passenger comfort.

The reduced footprint of the seating technology creates opportunities for cabin optimization, enabling airlines to adjust capacity configurations while maintaining passenger experience standards.

Amaury Barberot, CEO of Expliseat, said:

"Jazeera Airways continues to demonstrate a forward-looking approach in leveraging cabin technology to enhance its operational efficiency and competitive advantages. This delivery validates our approach to supporting carriers through their growth phases, whether that's network expansion, fleet optimization, or operational cost management. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Jazeera as they pursue new opportunities.’’

Selected by over 20 airlines including operators such as Air France, Air Canada, and Porter, Expliseat has more than 10,000 TiSeats in operation worldwide. With over 60 million flight hours logged, Expliseat's seating technology delivers reliability and performance that dynamic, growing airlines demand. As Jazeera Airways continues scaling its operations, with 26 additional aircraft on order for delivery from 2027, the carrier's investment in proven, efficient cabin technology provides a foundation for sustainable growth.

About Expliseat

Expliseat is the leader in lightweight aircraft seats, combining elegance and functionality to create a new standard in the industry. With more than 10,000 TiSeats in operation and over 60 million flight hours, Expliseat is redefining aircraft interiors with seating solutions that enhance passenger comfort while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

As a well-established French aerospace company, Expliseat produces the lightest aircraft seats in the world—30% lighter than traditional models—while ensuring durability and sustainability through its innovative titanium and composite alloy technology.

Founded in 2011 and primarily focused on the aeronautics industries, Expliseat employs over 230 people and has won multiple design awards for its groundbreaking technology, reinforcing its reputation as an innovator in mobility solutions. Expliseat has earned the trust of leading operators including Air France, Air Canada, Falko, Jazeera, Porter, Nolinor (OWG) and Jettime. Additionally, the company is recognized by all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, and Bombardier. The company has been a multi-winner of government investment programs and raised €36 million in June 2025.

News and information are available at https://expliseat.com

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive in 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com