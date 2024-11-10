Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier relaunched direct flights from Kuwait to Bhairahawa, Nepal. With three direct flights per week, Jazeera Airways now offers affordable, accessible, and convenient connectivity to the vibrant city of Bhairahawa. This new route marks the airline’s second destination in Nepal, complementing its daily service to the capital city of Kathmandu.

Both of Jazeera Airways' routes to Nepal— Kathmandu and Bhairahawa, serve the needs of the over 125,000 Nepali expats currently residing in Kuwait. By offering direct connectivity at affordable fares, Jazeera facilities frequent travel allowing Nepalis in Kuwait to visit friends and family more frequently. Direct flights also give leisure traveler the convenience of exploring the beautiful country with the highest mountain peak in the world, Mount Everest. Filled with history, culture, and adventure, it has something to suit the taste buds of different types of travelers.

His Excellency Ghana Shyam Lamsal, Ambassador of Nepal to Kuwait highlighted, “I was excited to be on the resumed inaugural flight of Jazeera Airways from Kuwait City to Bhairahawa, Nepal. The resumption of this flight will further strengthen the relations between Nepal and the State of Kuwait, increasing trade and offering greater opportunities for tourism. It will also benefit Nepali workers of this region by providing more convenient travel options. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Jazeera Airways for resuming this important route and wish them great success in their continued operations. This connection will undoubtedly enhance cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries. I also encourage all travellers to take advantage of this opportunity to explore the beauty of Nepal.”

Under a recent agreement between the governments of Kuwait and Nepal, around 200,000 new Nepali workers are expected to join the workforce in Kuwait, further increasing demand for travel between the two nations.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: " "We are excited to relaunch Jazeera Airways' flights to Bhairahawa. With this new route, and our existing service to Kathmandu, we now offer two direct connections to Nepal, reinforcing our commitment to expanding regional connectivity and providing passengers with more convenient and affordable travel options. This direct service will enable Nepali expats in Kuwait to visit family and friends more frequently, while also fostering increased tourism and business opportunities in Nepal."

Flight Schedule

Flight Number Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time) J9 0545 Tue, Thu, Sat Kuwait Bhairahawa 00:20 07:45 J9 0546 Bhairahawa Kuwait 08:30 11:15

Flight schedules are subject to change

As a launch offer, extra baggage charges will be KD 10 for 10 kgs until 30th November 2024. To book flights on Jazeera Airways, visit the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera App. ​​​​