Kuwait – Jazeera Airways has resumed three weekly direct flights to Abha in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relaunch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Bandar Bin Aboud, Counselor at the Saudi Embassy, alongside Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi and Chief Executive Government Affairs Naser Fahad Alobaid.

Abha is Jazeera Airways’ seventh destination in Saudi Arabia, offering travelers easy access to one of the Kingdom’s most scenic and culturally rich cities.

