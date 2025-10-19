Kuwait – Jazeera Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian University (AU) in Kuwait, marking a significant milestone in advancing academic–industry collaboration and nurturing the next generation of Kuwaiti aviation leaders.

The event was graced by the presence of H.E. Melissa Kelly, Australian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait who congratulated Jazeera Airways and AU, stating: “This is a significant milestone for two leading institutions in Kuwait. Australia is a global leader in aviation research and education, and I am proud Jazeera’s future leaders will be able to access world-class Australian training and skills through AU, equipping Kuwait’s industry for the future”.

The partnership sets the foundation for joint initiatives in education, research, training, and student development, aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035’s focus on empowering national talent and fostering innovation.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, highlighted: “Jazeera Airways is currently driving efforts to fill 700 positions across different operational department. Kuwait is home to exceptional young talent poised to make their mark in aviation. By nurturing their skills and opening pathways to global careers, we are investing in the future leaders who will shape the industry. Developing local talent today lays the foundation for a stronger, more innovative aviation sector tomorrow.”

This collaboration marks a first for Jazeera Airways’ upcoming Management Trainee Program to be launched shortly. The program, specifically designed for high-potential fresh Kuwaiti graduates will offer participants structured exposure across key business functions, hands-on project experience, mentorship from senior leaders, and a pathway to develop strong leadership and industry expertise within one of Kuwait’s leading aviation companies.

Ginny Sethi, Chief People Officer, Jazeera Airways, added: “Our upcoming Management Trainee Program is a strategic investment in Kuwaiti national talent. Through structured rotations, mentorship and real-world projects during an 18-month program, we aim to shape the next generation of leaders who will drive innovation and excellence at Jazeera Airways and across the aviation sector.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Fadhel Aldosari, Manager, Alumni & Career Placement Center said: “We are proud to partner with Jazeera Airways in empowering our graduates with industry-driven pathways. This collaboration strengthens our mission to provide students with practical experience and career readiness, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to Kuwait’s growth and future economy.”

Through this MoU, Jazeera Airways and AU will work together to: