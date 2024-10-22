During a meeting in Geneva with the International Committee of the Red Cross, attended by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi,

Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, and eminent advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), articulated that the paramount priorities facing global humanitarian organisations are the formulation of comprehensive programs and strategic frameworks. She underscored the necessity of developing support initiatives aimed at mitigating the multifaceted and enduring repercussions of crises and conflicts on social systems and individual well-being.

She noted that while urgent and emergency response programmes are essential, they alone are not enough. The impact of a single month of suffering can resonate across years, profoundly affecting the trajectories of entire generations.

Responding to ongoing humanitarian crises

Her Highness emphasised that the lack or inadequacy of healthcare services, education, psychological support, and institutional as well as community care can prove more detrimental than the crises themselves, owing to the severe long-term repercussions on human capacities that are essential for societal recovery. She urged all actors in the humanitarian sector, including individuals, government entities, and private organisations, to enhance their readiness to confront the escalating and unprecedented crises currently afflicting the world.

These remarks were made during the meeting between Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy for The Big Heart Foundation, with the team from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland.The meeting reviewed the joint efforts between TBHF and the ICRC, along with their outcomes, highlighting the shared commitment to humanitarian causes and the positive impact of their collaboration.

Pierre Krähenbühl, Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), provided a detailed briefing on the ICRC's operational strategies in response to the ongoing humanitarian crises and the activities of its teams in regions experiencing severe humanitarian distress, such as Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan. Discussions also addressed the numerous challenges and inherent risks associated with ensuring the secure delivery of emergency assistance to affected populations, along with strategies to bolster the capacity of global actors in supporting humanitarian missions on the ground.

With regard to the international and legal protection required for humanitarian workers, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher underscored the sanctity of humanitarian efforts,a principle upheld by all pertinent international treaties and statutes. She clarified that no entity is entitled to undermine or rationalise violations of these protections, nor to breach the laws that safeguard humanitarian operations. Her Highness further asserted that the international community has a moral obligation to protect those dedicated to preserving humanity, particularly those who stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable populations confronting death, starvation, displacement, and the loss of all semblance of normalcy under the brutal pressures of conflict.

A shared responsibility towards the world

During the meeting, Her Highness discussed strategies to ensure that humanitarian organisations remain adequately prepared, emphasising the need for sustainable interventions that address the long-term impacts of crises on the health and self-reliance capacities of communities, thereby facilitating their recovery. She noted that the scope and nature of the crises currently unfolding worldwide are unprecedented, necessitating innovative and forward-thinking approaches to ensure that efforts towards positive humanitarian action are not overshadowed by destructive forces.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi affirmed that the repercussions of current humanitarian crises may persist for decades, adversely impacting not only the directly affected communities but also the broader global community. His Highness stressed that, in the present context, reinforcing local and international partnerships and activating the private sector’s role in mobilising all humanitarian resources are more critical than ever.

His Highness explained that humanitarian work in the coming phase must focus on the revival and recovery of communities. This requires an emphasis on sustainable projects, especially given the extent of destruction affecting many cities in the region, which has impacted all aspects of life, including the desolation of scientific, educational, health, and cultural institutions, and the complete disruption of infrastructure and other vital services and facilities.

Visit to the International Committee of the Red Cross museum

On the sidelines of the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, accompanied by the delegation, visited the International Committee of the Red Cross Museum in Geneva. The museum stands as one of the world’s most significant monuments commemorating human suffering and honouring those who have selflessly served humanity during its darkest periods.

Their Highnesses toured the museum’s extensive exhibits, which include various artefacts chronicling the history of humanitarian relief efforts led by the Red Cross, as well as presentations exploring how volunteers provide assistance in different emergencies. The museum also features touching stories of individuals who have either benefited from or contributed to the missions of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, including survivors of wars, natural disasters, and epidemics. Additionally, the museum presents artefacts and documentation that trace the evolution of humanitarian work and chronicle the establishment and missions of humanitarian delegations across the globe.

