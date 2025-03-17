Riyadh, KSA – Javna, a leading provider of innovative customer engagement and digital communication solutions in the MENA region, and KayanHR, a premier HR technology provider, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Javna’s WhatsApp Business Platform services into KayanHR’s cloud-based HR solutions.

This collaboration enables KayanHR clients to seamlessly leverage WhatsApp for enhanced HR management, streamlining processes, improving employee engagement, and enabling real-time communication. With this integration, businesses can now use WhatsApp Business for key HR functions such as recruitment updates, automated HR inquiries, employee engagement, and instant notifications.

This partnership marks a major step forward in modernizing HR operations, utilizing one of the world's most widely used messaging platforms to enhance efficiency and convenience. It also reflects both companies' commitment to digital transformation, offering cutting-edge technology that delivers an improved user experience.

Advancing HR Innovation Through Technology

The integration of Javna’s WhatsApp Business Platform into KayanHR’s suite of solutions represents a significant leap forward in HR communication. This collaboration provides organizations with an efficient, secure, and scalable way to engage employees, whether for onboarding, payroll updates, leave requests, or general HR inquiries directly through WhatsApp.

Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating:

"Our collaboration with KayanHR aligns with our mission to empower businesses with seamless digital communication solutions. By integrating our WhatsApp Business Platform services into KayanHR’s cloud solutions, we enable organizations to streamline HR interactions, accelerate response times, and enhance the overall employee experience."

Amer Abu Ghoush, CEO of KayanHR, highlighted its impact on HR teams, saying:

"At KayanHR, we continuously enhance our platform with intelligent and user-friendly solutions. With WhatsApp Business capabilities, we ensure HR teams can communicate effortlessly while maintaining optimal efficiency."

Khaled Issa, Sales Manager at KayanHR, added:

"This integration elevates HR communication to the next level. Businesses can now engage with employees in real time through a familiar and intuitive platform, making HR processes faster, more accessible, and highly engaging."

Boosting Workplace Efficiency with Digital Communication

This partnership reflects a shared vision of leveraging technology to simplify and enhance HR operations. By incorporating WhatsApp Business Platform into KayanHR’s cloud solutions, companies can reduce communication barriers, improve responsiveness, foster a more connected workforce, and enhance employee satisfaction with secure, instant messaging solutions.

Moh Aqel, Strategic Partnership Manager & Sales at Javna, highlighted the transformation this collaboration brings:

"HR departments are at the heart of employee engagement. By integrating WhatsApp Business within KayanHR’s solutions, businesses can operate more efficiently while enhancing the employee experience."

Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director at Javna, added:

"This partnership is a testament to the power of digital transformation in HR. We are excited to equip businesses with the tools they need to create a more responsive and connected workplace."

About KayanHR

KayanHR is a cloud-based Human Resource Management (HRM) solution designed to help businesses manage, control, and optimize their human resources. The platform supports multiple languages and adaptive country profiles, allowing enterprises to centralize or decentralize HR activities seamlessly.

With an advanced formula-based payroll engine and a suite of cutting-edge HR modules, including People Management, Payroll, Time Attendance, Talent Development, and Performance Appraisal, KayanHR drives HR digital transformation. Its intuitive interface and employee self-service features foster engagement, connectivity, and efficiency in HR operations.

Learn more at https://kayanhr.com

About Javna

Javna is a leading CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider in the MENA region, empowering businesses with innovative, scalable, and secure communication solutions. The company enables enterprises to engage customers effortlessly across multiple channels with its robust omnichannel platform.

Javna’s solutions include:

Omnichannel Verify: Secure authentication solutions

Campaign Manager: Data-driven marketing tools

AI-Powered No-Code Chatbot Builder: Automated customer interactions

Backed by enterprise-grade security, multilingual capabilities, and 24/7 customer support, Javna helps businesses in eCommerce, logistics, and customer service optimize engagement, drive conversions, and enhance customer experiences.

Discover more at https://javna.com