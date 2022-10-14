Abu Dhabi: Representatives from leading Japanese universities and tertiary education institutions are currently visiting the United Arab Emirates in efforts to enrol some of the UAE’s brightest high school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. The institution will be participating in the UAE’s largest higher education event, NAJAH, and will be present at the event in Abu Dhabi held from 16 – 18 October, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).



Five universities will be participating in person at the event:



• Hiroshima University

• Joshibi University of Art and Design

• Kyoto University of Advanced Science

• Kyushu University

• Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

An additional three universities will be participating online:

• Ritsumeikan University

• The University of Aizu

• Waseda University



The promotional drive is spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Center), which has the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan, and JICE will be hosting the Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi. Prospective students and their families will be able to meet with representatives from prestigious Japanese educational institutions, both in person and online through dedicated Smart Stands, that connect the students directly to the representatives in Japan.



Emirati students who have previously studied in Japan will also be present at the Japan Pavilion to offer hands-on information and details of their own experiences of studying in Japan, along with JICE Abu Dhabi Office staff members to offer consultation for prospective students and their families.



All eight participating universities at the Japan Pavilion not only provide undergraduate and postgraduate education in the Japanese language, but also offer courses in English, especially in fields that tend to be most popular among UAE students such as aeronautics and space engineering, international relations, biotechnology, robotics, social welfare and commercial science.



Says Mr. Shigeto Aoki, General Manager, JICE Abu Dhabi Office: “Since the opening of the JICE Abu Dhabi office in 2013, JICE has been supporting Emirati youth to further their education in Japan, where many fields of study are available. Japan’s leading universities are keen to welcome the UAE’s brightest students. Currently 74 Emirati students are studying in Japan, and we hope to increase this number further.”



For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Center and further study in Japan please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi office, visit: www.jice.org/en, follow us on Instagram @jice_koho or call: 02 406 9704.