The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) welcomed Her Excellency Mrs. Okai Asako, the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The ambassador was received by the institute’s CEO Mrs. Noora Jamsheer and several members of the Institute's staff.

During her visit, Her Excellency listened to a comprehensive presentation by Mrs. Jamsheer, detailing the Institute's initiatives and contributions to the National Plan for the Revival of the Pearl Sector in Bahrain. The presentation emphasized DANAT's vital role in building confidence in the pearl trade at local, regional, and international levels, as well as its commitment to solidifying Bahrain’s reputation as a leading center for pearls and gemstones. Additionally, the discussion highlighted ongoing efforts to preserve Bahrain's pearl heritage and sustain ecosystems integral to the pearl sector's productivity.

Her Excellency the Ambassador toured the Institute’s laboratory, where an overview of DANAT’s achievements in research, training, programs, and various activities was presented. The briefing included insights into the laboratory's services for examining pearls and gemstones, along with advanced techniques and stringent standards employed to ensure gemstone quality.

The Institute utilizes state-of-the-art global equipment and relies on the expertise of both local and international specialists who have extensive training and diverse experiences in precise. This commitment further enhances DANAT’s reputation as one of the world’s leading centres in this domain.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, said, "We were honoured to welcome Her Excellency the Japanese Ambassador today. This visit allowed us to showcase our long-standing expertise in testing and documenting pearls and gemstones, a field that has substantially advanced through the integration of cutting-edge technology."

Mrs. Jamsheer added, "The visit provided a significant opportunity to reinforce cooperation between Bahrain and Japan in this vital sector, particularly in light of the rising global interest in authentic Bahraini pearls. There is optimism for the establishment of new collaborative avenues with Japan focused on research, development, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Such partnerships are expected to elevate Bahrain’s status as a premier global destination for pearls and gemstones.," Mrs. Jamsheer added.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

