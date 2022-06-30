Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas Ras Al Khaimah is pleased to announce the promotion of Johnny Rjeily as General Manager of the property.

Johnny will be reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for managing the overall operations and resources of the hotel, leading the continuous development and strategic direction of Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas.

Johnny is a seasoned hotelier with over 20 years of hospitality excellence, with key exposures in the front office segment. With a Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management from Al-Kafaat University, Ain-Saade, Lebanon, Johnny has been an integral driver in enriching the core value of customer experience in all of his operational endeavors both in the UAE and Lebanon. He joined Jannah Burj Al Sarab as Front Office Manager in 2019 and has been maintaining the effective front-line support services of the hotel. Since then, Johnny had always been ready to take on the challenge of shadowing the roles of the Operations Manager and General Manager from other Jannah properties which solidifies his management skills and business acumen. This paved way for so many opportunities for growth and learning which helped him to continuously evolve in his hospitality endeavors.

Jannah Hotel Apartments and Villas RAK is extremely excited to witness the unremitting development of the property with the mentorship of Johnny Rjeily as the new General Manager.

About Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Jannah Hotels & Resorts was founded in the spirit of noble Bedouin hospitality and is a pioneer among hotel groups that specialise in the affordable luxury Halal segment. Fostering an innovative infrastructure, boundless creativity and dynamism, Jannah Hotels & Resorts has blossomed into the hotel management company of choice in the region.

With five properties in the UAE, the portfolio includes Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel - Abu Dhabi, Jannah Marina Hotel Apartments - Dubai Marina, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Hotel Apartment and Villas - Ras Al Khaimah and Edge Creekside Hotel - Dubai. Upcoming properties include Jannah Ras Al Khor - Sharjah. Begin your journey at https://www.jannah-hotels.com/ and by following Jannah Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. As well as http://www.edgehotels.com and social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

