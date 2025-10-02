Cairo - Jamjoom Pharma; one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia and across MEA, announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, signaling the next phase of its strategic evolution towards being a leading global player in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new identity anchors a company-wide transformation focused on scale, innovation, and impact; supported by a diversified product portfolio, quality without compromise, and strong regional partnerships. Jamjoom Pharma operates in more than 36 countries across the Middle East and Africa; with core operations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Levant, Egypt and North Africa.

The company is affirming its strong presence as a key provider of high-quality trusted medicines and consumer healthcare products across multiple therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiometabolic diseases, general medicine and consumer health amongst others.

Commenting on the transformation, Dr. Tarek Hosni, CEO of Jamjoom Pharma, said, "Our new identity is a clear statement of who we serve and why we exist - our patients. We believe everyone deserves access to trusted medicine and the chance to live a better life. With quality without compromise, accessible for all, and rooted in care, we are committed to making better health - a reality for every community we touch".

During the first half of 2025, Jamjoom Pharma’s revenue grew by 17% (YoY) reaching a first half record of SAR 854 million, driven by robust performance across key therapeutic areas: General Medicine surged by 38%, Cardiometabolic by 31%, Consumer Health by 18%, and Ophthalmology and Dermatology both grew by 9%. The pipeline momentum remains strong, with three new brand launches in Ophthalmology, Anti-Diabetics, and Pain & Inflammation - bringing the total number of active brands to 144, with more innovations in the horizon. In terms of profitability, the company delivered an excellent net profit of SAR 289 million with a margin of 34%.

Jamjoom Pharma’s strategic priorities are aligned with the evolving needs of patients and healthcare systems across the Middle East and Africa, leveraging a deep understanding of local demand dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and access pathways. The company continues to scale capacity and efficiency across its 4 manufacturing facilities in the region, to meet the demand and support the growth strategy. The Company management outlined a roadmap to sustain growth through new product launches, entry into high-prevalence therapeutic areas, and targeted investments across the MEA region.

The brand evolution reaffirms Jamjoom Pharma’s promise: to expand patient access to high-quality trusted medicines and contribute to sustainable healthcare ecosystems across communities. With a strengthened leadership team and a strong balance sheet, Jamjoom Pharma is well-positioned to advance its regional leadership and deliver on its global aspirations.