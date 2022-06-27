Riyadh: Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, announced today the successful launch of its Al Dar Investment Fund 2 in partnership with Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company and Arab National Bank.

Al Dar Investment Fund 2 is a closed-end Shariah compliant real estate development fund with a target size of SAR 1 billion. Building on the success of the first Al Dar Investment Fund, which was launched in Q1 2021 at a total size of SAR 1 billion, Al Dar Investment Fund 2 will execute on the proven thesis of residential real estate in Riyadh and the strong partnership between Jadwa Investment and Dar Al Majed. Specifically, the fund aims to acquire multiple land plots across prime locations in Riyadh, and to develop these plots into residential apartment complexes targeting mid-to-high income households.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: “Al Dar Investment Fund 2 offers our clients the opportunity to invest in the strong fundamentals of the residential real estate sector and in partnership with Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company, one of the most distinctive real estate developers in the Saudi market.”

Khalid Al Majed, Chairman of Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company, said: “The launch of Al Dar Investment 2 Fund reaffirms our longstanding and highly effective partnership with Jadwa Investment, and comes as a continuation of our focused strategy to develop differentiated residential offerings for Saudi households.”

Jadwa Investment, the fund manager of Al Dar Investment Fund 2, is one of the largest managers of private real estate funds in the region and the largest manager of listed REITs in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the firm manages client investments across public equity, private equity, private credit, and fixed income investments. The fund’s development partner, Dar Al Majed Real Estate Company, is an established real estate developer with an extensive track record of landmark projects and a vision to become the premier developer of residential solutions in the Kingdom.

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a Riyadh-headquartered investment management and advisory firm with total client assets of more than SAR 70 billion in public equity, private equity, real estate, private credit, fixed income, and money market investments. The firm's clients include government-related entities, local and international institutional investors, leading local family companies and offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the CMA as a capital market institution, with registration number 6034/37.

For more information, kindly contact the head office at:

P.O. Box 60677, Riyadh 11555

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia