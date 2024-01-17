Jacky's Retail, a premier electronics retailer in the UAE, has announced the launch of its newly revamped website, www.jackysbrandshop.com. This significant upgrade is set to revolutionize the online shopping experience for its customers, offering faster navigation, improved features, and a seamless user experience.

Enhanced E-Commerce Platform for Superior Shopping Experience

Understanding the evolving needs of our customers, Jacky's Brand Shop has invested in an extensive website overhaul. The new site boasts cutting-edge technology, ensuring a swift and more responsive online shopping journey. This upgrade reflects our commitment to scaling up our e-commerce operations and accommodating a greater capacity, thus delivering a cohesive and smooth user experience.

Galaxy Hand Raisers Campaign: An Exclusive Opportunity for Tech Enthusiasts

In celebration of the revamp, we are excited to introduce the 'Galaxy Hand Raisers' campaign, a unique initiative for Samsung enthusiasts. Customers who register their interest in the upcoming Galaxy device before the Galaxy Unpacked event on 17th January will enjoy exclusive benefits. Participants in this campaign will receive a complimentary 2-Year Samsung Care+ and 1-Year Entertainer on their pre-orders.

To be part of this exciting offer, customers can register at https://www.jackysbrandshop.com/brand/registergalaxyinterest. This campaign is a testament to Jacky's Brand Shop's commitment to delivering not just quality products but also exceptional value to our customers.

A Future-Ready Platform for the Digital-Savvy Shopper

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of our revamped website, which marks a significant milestone in our journey towards providing an unrivalled online shopping experience," said Ashish Panjabi, Chief Operating Officer of Jacky's Retail. "This upgrade is more than just a facelift; it's a complete overhaul designed to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. With faster performance, enhanced features, and a user-friendly interface, we are setting a new standard in e-commerce efficiency. This is a testament to our commitment to not only meet but exceed customer expectations by offering exclusive benefits and a seamless shopping journey.”

The revamped Jacky's Brand Shop website is more than just an e-commerce platform; it's a gateway to a future-ready shopping experience. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing our services and offerings, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the digital retail landscape.

For more information about the new website and the Galaxy Hand Raisers campaign, please visit www.jackysbrandshop.com.

About Jacky’s Retail LLC:

Launched in December 2013, Jacky’s Retail LLC is a new subsidiary under Jacky’s Group of Companies. Jacky’s Retail manages and operates Samsung Brand shops across the UAE. Samsung Brand shops under Jacky’s Retail serves as a one-stop shop for all Samsung products. The shops will also include a team of sales consultants and technical assistance.

Jacky’s Retail operates Samsung brand shops at the following locations:

Mall of the Emirates, Level 1, Metro Link, Dubai. Tel: 04-3996803.

Deira City Centre, Lower Ground Level, Dubai. Tel: 04-2949480.

Burjuman Centre, Level 2, Dubai. Tel: 04-3294999

City Centre Al Zahia, Level 3, Sharjah. Tel: 06-5466091.

Khalidiyah Mall, Level 1, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 02-6260593.

For further retail information: Jacky’s Retail Office, Email: samsung@jackys.com, www.jackysbrandshop.com

