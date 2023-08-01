Dubai, UAE: JA Manafaru Maldives has been awarded the distinguished independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). The Worldwide Kids Accreditation is granted to luxury resorts that meet international childcare training and health and safety standards while consistently demonstrating their commitment to enhancing the experience of families and their young guests.

Tucked away within the interior of the island, kids’ facilities include the CoolZone play space with separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion and the ChillZone indoor games room, allowing young guests and their families to enjoy their Maldivian experience, alongside honeymooners, couples and friends alike savouring the tranquillity of this island paradise.

The resort's childcare facilities have successfully completed the comprehensive WK audit, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children. JA Manafaru's dedicated childcare team has also undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with the expertise and skills necessary to deliver exceptional care to young guests. This training ensures that children staying at JA Manafaru will receive top-quality care while enjoying their time at the resort.

“We are very proud to achieve this accreditation from Worldwide Kids, demonstrating our commitment to incorporating a superior experience for our youngest guests as part of our wider luxury offering,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager, JA Manafaru Maldives. “The diverse range of activities available allows families to discover the magic of the Maldives together, and parents can be certain little ones are receiving the very best care while enjoying time alone in our spa and restaurants.”

"We are delighted to recognise JA Manafaru Maldives with our independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare," says Lal Askar, General Manager, Worldwide Kids. "This achievement underscores JA Manafaru's commitment to providing an exceptional experience for families, ensuring that children have a safe and enjoyable stay. We applaud their dedication to maintaining the highest standards in childcare services."

This recognition solidifies JA Manafaru Maldives as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, offering top-quality services for families whilst catering to its wider clientele of luxury holidaymakers.

For more information, visit www.jaresortshotels.com.

About WK Accredited Resorts Portfolio

The Worldwide Kids (WK) Accredited Resorts Portfolio comprises an exclusive collection of luxury family hotels, providing world-class childcare services to families and children, located in the most beautiful places across the globe. With a focus on safe, professional, and exciting childcare, operating to WK standards, these properties are truly remarkable in creating little guest experiences of the extra kind.

The independent WK seal of excellence was established in 2018 and influences over 35,000 families in their holiday decision-making every year.

About Worldwide Kids

Worldwide Kids is the world’s leading provider of family and childcare facilities and services to the luxury hospitality sector. Services include the provision of facility audits and safer childcare staff recruitment as well as City & Guilds accredited vocational training, which has been uniquely developed for the sector to support staff in providing safe, exciting childcare that family guests can be confident in.

About JA Resorts & Hotels

A legacy UAE brand, JA Resorts & Hotels – pronounced as ‘J A’ was born in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence, in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels. Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features 9 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories. Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon-ringed Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives and JA Enchanted Island Resort, a luxurious hideaway of 13 exquisite villas and rooms on a private island, in the middle of the protected Saint Anne Marine Park. Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, located along 'The Walk' in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Other attractive options include the acclaimed JA The Resort - Dubai's largest experience resort, with 1 million square metres of thrilling activities and 3 unique hotels offering 800 suites and rooms between them– the award-winning JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lakeview Hotel, a golf course adjacent property opened in 2019. The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is Dubai's only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape. The Manor by JA is a 2020 addition to the portfolio, a 247-key corporate hotel located in Al Furjan, Dubai. In 2021, the group also opened the new JA Enchanted Waterfront Villa's, a brand-new idyllic getaway in Seychelles on the east coast of Mahé. JA Resorts & Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries.