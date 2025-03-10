ACCRA, Ghana -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Simi Nwogugu, President & CEO of Junior Achievement (JA) Africa has announced the launch of a campaign to equip ten million girls across Africa with entrepreneurship, leadership and advocacy skills to build thriving and sustainable communities, eliminate extreme poverty and reduce gender-based violence in sub-Saharan Africa. The campaign, tagged 10 Million African Girls (10MAG), is a call to action for governments, corporations, foundations, civil society organizations serving girls, and individuals across Africa and the globe to partner with JA Africa to improve access to better quality education and economic participation opportunities for girls and young women in marginalized communities across Africa.

The 10MAG Campaign will address critical challenges faced by girls and young women in Africa, which include high rates of child marriage and adolescent births, especially in West and Central Africa, where only 33% of girls complete high school, and one in seven girls, and in some cases three in ten girls, are married before the age of 14. Even the young women lucky enough to finish their education and launch businesses have a tougher time getting access to financing required to grow their businesses – only 2% of venture capital funding in Africa went to women-led start-ups in 2024.

The campaign launch coincided with the graduation ceremony of 52 girls from seven African countries – Eswatini, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – participating in the LEAD Camp in Accra during the first week of March. LEAD stands for Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development, and is a week-long program that empowers high-achieving girls to become leaders in their communities and countries. The camp, which is sponsored by Delta Air Lines, featured female volunteers from the airline and accomplished women from various industries, who served as role models to the girls and reinforced JA Africa’s commitment to building a mindset and skill set for future success in each girl.

"We are proud to support the LEAD Camp and the 10MAG Campaign, as they represent a huge step toward empowering young girls across Africa," said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director –Community Engagement, Delta Air Lines.

Empowering Young Women through Education and Opportunity

10MAG, conceived by Simi Nwogugu as part of her Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN) fellowship, is designed to raise funding and support for multiple programs aimed at empowering young girls and women. In addition to JA programs, the campaign will also support programming from other non-profit organizations serving marginalized girls across Africa. The official launch of the 10MAG campaign took place on March 8, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, alongside a special certification ceremony inducting the LEAD Camp girls as the inaugural cohort of the 10MAG network - a community that will provide them with continuous mentorship, resources, and opportunities to advance their leadership and entrepreneurship journeys.

“Africa cannot achieve its full potential if half of its youth population is denied access to quality education and economic participation opportunities,” said Simi Nwogugu. “The goal of the 10MAG campaign is to galvanize action to equip our young women with the tools they need to drive economic growth and raise themselves and their communities out of poverty. They will also be in leadership positions that enable them to build social safety nets for the girls coming behind them. We invite all corporations, governments,NGOs and individuals who share this vision to join us in developing the Africa of our dreams, where all young people, regardless of gender, can achieve their full potential.”

For more information about #10MAG and how to get involved, visit www.10mag.org.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of JA Africa

About JA Africa

JA Africa is one of Africa’s largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs. JA Africa’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people in Africa to succeed in a global economy. Through the delivery of hands on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more, the organization empowers young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work skills, manage their earnings, and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. JA Africa has a presence in 23 countries in sub Saharan Africa and collectively reaches over one million youth each year.

﻿Learn more at www.ja-africa.org

Media Contact

Amy Minnie

African Media Agency (AMA)

amy@africanmediaagency.com