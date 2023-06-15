Cairo – The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Middle East and North Africa (J-PAL MENA) at The American University in Cairo (AUC) announced the selection of its first cohort of the MENA Scholars Fellowship. Following a highly competitive application process after the Fellowship’s launch in November 2022, six outstanding scholars have been chosen to be part of this program. The MENA Scholars Fellowship aims to support young researchers in pursuing the Nobel prize-winning approach to alleviating poverty. It seeks to build a community of regional researchers with technical know-how and hands-on experience designing and conducting randomized evaluations of poverty reduction programs.

The Fellowship, which is sponsored by Community Jameel and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, provides successful applicants with a two-year stipend to support their participation in the program's activities. These activities comprise working on a randomized evaluation and receiving support and mentorship from J-PAL affiliated professors. It also involves becoming a member of the worldwide network of fellows from other J-PAL fellowships and enrolling in MIT’s MicroMasters Program in Data, Economics, and Development Policy, as well as attending training sessions and workshops by J-PAL MENA staff and presenting in J-PAL MENA policy events in the region.

Ahmed Elsayed, executive director at J-PAL MENA, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first cohort of the MENA Scholars Fellowship, representing a diverse group of talented individuals.” Elsayed added that the rigorous selection process for the MENA Scholars Fellowship has resulted in the selection of six exceptional fellows who have demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence and research. “We are excited to support them on their journey and look forward to witnessing the impactful contributions they will make to the region and beyond," he said.

The inaugural cohort of MENA Scholars Fellows consists of six scholars listed below in alphabetical order:

Eman Elish (Egypt), associate professor of economics and program director of the undergraduate economics program at the British University in Egypt.

Noha Mostafa (Egypt), Ph.D. in Economics, Faculty of Economics and Political Science, Cairo University.

Nouf Abushehab (Jordan), Ph.D. student in Economics at Trinity College.

Reem Alsukait (Saudi Arabia), assistant professor of Community Health Sciences, King Saud University.

Yasmine Hassan (Egypt), assistant professor, Faculty of Economics and Political Science, Cairo University.

Zakaria Mansouri (Morocco), Ph.D. student in Economics at Kenitra University.

George Richards, director of Community Jameel emphasized that to fight poverty effectively and at scale requires a cadre of researchers who can conduct rigorous experiments of poverty-alleviation initiatives and ensure policymaking and program design are informed by evidence. “Poverty is a global challenge, and to tackle it we need researchers from – and based in – countries around the world, bringing diverse experiences and perspectives to bear. That is why Community Jameel, with our commitment to equity in science, is proud to be supporting the J-PAL MENA Scholars Fellowship and to be welcoming this first cohort of researchers,” said Richards.

Noura Selim, executive director of Sawiris Foundation, explained that according to Sawiris Foundation Strategy (2023-2028), the Foundation works as a philanthropic organization on funding projects based on scientific evidence to maximize its impact and achieve two main goals of reducing multidimensional poverty and empowering change agents. “Thus, MENA Scholars Fellowship becomes a vital investment that provides opportunities for potential impactful researchers in order to enrich scientific evidence and bridge the gap between science and development programs designs, which is aspired to help us design and implement more effective and comprehensive development programs that reduce poverty. We cherish our ongoing partnership with J-PAL MENA at AUC and Community Jameel. Congratulations to the researchers who received the fellowships, and looking forward to seeing their research contributions in the development field,” said Selim.

