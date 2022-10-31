Dubai, UAE — Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that a leading government agency in the United Arab Emirates is leveraging Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access, hosted on a local UAE cloud, to address remote access challenges as it moves into a Multi-Cloud Architecture.

With an 80-90 percent remote work force, this agency will be combining their current Ivanti Connect Secure solution with Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access to migrate their existing workload to the cloud while remaining secure and compliant with government regulations and policies, thanks to Ivanti’s ability to deploy a controller based on Ivanti’s local Cloud in the UAE.

Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Access uses the web to create a secure connection from the device to an application, eliminating bandwidth and data charges through gateways while constantly verifying the user, their device, and applications based on granular constraints.

Ivanti Connect Secure provides a seamless, cost-effective, secure access solution for remote and mobile users from any web-enabled device to corporate resources— anytime, anywhere. It is one of the most widely deployed secure access solutions for organizations of any size, across every major industry.

“We are thrilled to help ensure the government agency can make the transition to the cloud safely and securely without disruption to the end user,” said Mohammad Al Share, Ivanti Regional Director for Middle East. “With Ivanti Neurons for Zero Trust Network Access we were able to offer a seamless integration that featured ease of use and adoption. Additionally, having our own cloud in the UAE allows us to deploy local controllers to assist any customer. Together, this allows us to create a secure connection to work, which is vital with a workforce that continues to remain dispersed.”

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive and work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

