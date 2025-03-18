Riyadh – Following in-depth market analysis and assessments conducted in synergy with the Fashion Commission, Istituto Marangoni is set to launch its Riyadh campus in August 2025. The new Higher Training Institute will offer specialized programs designed to align with the needs of Saudi Arabia fashion and luxury market and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals.

The new campus of Istituto Marangoni will be based at KAFD, at the Riyadh Creative District (RCD), the new initiative managed and overseen by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC). As the incubator for RCD, RCRC successfully attracted a series of prestigious companies and institutions from the creative industry as tenants for the District. Instituto Marangoni is one of them which has chosen Riyadh as the location of its new campus in the Kingdom because of its dynamic creative ecosystem, growing demand for high-level fashion education, and the city’s strategic role in shaping the future of the industry in the region.

Combining a rich cultural and historic heritage with ongoing technological development and rapid urban transformation, Riyadh is becoming the new hotspot for fashion and innovation, confirming Saudi Arabia’s growing influence on the global fashion industry.

As part of a strategic initiative to support the next generation of Saudi fashion professionals, the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission is supporting Istituto Marangoni in the launch of its new three-year undergraduate Advanced Training Diploma. Istituto Marangoni will therefore provide 50 scholarships for Saudi students enrolling in the Diploma. This opportunity is open to Saudi nationals holding a high school certificate or an equivalent qualification.

On March 17, the scholarship initiative was officially launched on Istituto Marangoni website through a competitive selection process, giving aspiring Saudi fashion students the chance to receive partial funding for their three-year diploma programs, which will commence in late August 2025.

Stefania Valenti, Group Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, expressed her gratitude: “A sincere thank you to the Fashion Commission, the Ministry of Culture, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and to MISA – Ministry of Investment - for their invaluable support in establishing this Higher Training Institute. Our mission is to nurture local creative talent by combining global expertise with Saudi heritage, shaping the future leaders of the fashion and luxury industries in Saudi Arabia. This initiative will lay the foundation for developing a new generation of Saudi talents and managers, equipping them with the skills to connect with international markets while embracing the vision of the Fashion Commission and Saudi Vision 2030.”

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, added, “This partnership with Istituto Marangoni marks a pivotal moment for the Saudi fashion industry. By investing in our local talent and providing them with world-class education, we are not only empowering the next generation of Saudi designers and leaders but also enriching the global fashion landscape with our unique cultural heritage. Together, we are building a sustainable and thriving fashion ecosystem that reflects the ambition of Saudi Vision 2030."

Strategically located in Riyadh, the institute will offer a diverse range of specialized programs that integrate Saudi heritage with advanced technical and managerial expertise. The three-year undergraduate Advanced Training Diploma courses will prepare students for careers in the fashion industry, with programs including ‘Fashion Design & Accessories,’ ‘Fashion Communication & Image,’ ‘Fashion Management,’ ‘Digital Communication & Media,’ ‘Fashion Product,’ and ‘Fragrances & Cosmetics Management.’ These courses will be accredited by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), the government agency overseeing technical and vocational education in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to undergraduate programs, the institute will provide upskilling and reskilling courses for industry professionals in both full-time and part-time formats. All programs will be delivered by a distinguished faculty composed of both international and local experts, ensuring a high-quality educational experience that meets global industry standards.

To mark this significant partnership, a special Suhoor was held at the prestigious La Petite Maison in Riyadh, bringing together key stakeholders from the Fashion Commission, Istituto Marangoni, and the Saudi creative community.