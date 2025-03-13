With a legacy of excellence in fashion, design, and art education, Istituto Marangoni has been shaping creative talent for nearly 90 years across its international network of schools. Istituto Marangoni Dubai reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of creative education, combining academic excellence with industry relevance. Recognized among the top 100 institutions worldwide for Art & Design by the QS World University Rankings, the Institute stands out for its innovative, career-focused approach, boasting a 91% global placement rate. Through a dynamic curriculum, international collaborations, and mentorship programs led by industry experts, Istituto Marangoni Dubai continues to set new standards in creative education.

Building on this strong foundation, Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been granted institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) for several new programs, including its new BA in Fashion Management concentration in Fragrances & Cosmetics, launching in September 2025. This latest addition reinforces the Institute’s role as a leader in creative education, introducing specialized expertise that aligns with the evolution of the beauty and fashion industries.

The newly accredited programs now open for enrollment IIe the BA In Fashion Management with concentrations in Digital Communication & Media and Fragrances & Cosmetics, the BA in Fashion Communication & Image, the MA in Interior Design, and the MA in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management. In response to the rising demand for specialized education in beauty and fragrance, Istituto Marangoni Dubai have previously introduced a one-year professional development course in Product Management for Fragrances & Cosmetics, offering a focused pathway for individuals looking to enter the luxury beauty sector.

The expansion comes at a time when the global beauty Industry, currently valued at $427 billion, is projected to reach $580 billion by 2027, growing at an average rate of 6% per year, according to McKinsey. Fragrances now account for over a third of global beauty turnover, with an 11 percent increase in value, underscoring the critical role of perfumes within the broader luxury landscape. The new concentration in Fragrances & Cosmetics has been designed to equip students with an in-depth understanding of business models, licensing strategies, and the complexities of product development in a field that is increasingly shaping the future of fashion and luxury.

Roberto La Iacona, Institution Director, Istituto Marangoni Dubai, said: “At Istituto Marangoni Dubai, we are committed to shaping the future of the design, fashion, and luxury industries through education. The validation of our new degrees, particularly the BA in Fashion Management with a concentration in Fragrances and Cosmetics, represents a significant milestone. This unique program bridges the worlds of fashion and beauty, equipping future industry leaders with the expertise to drive innovation in one of the fastest-growing sectors. By introducing specialized fields of study and innovative curricula, we are dedicated to empowering talent and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and business.”

As part of its ongoing expansion, Istituto Marangoni Dubai continues to introduce new programs tailored to a broad spectrum of learners. In April 2025, the Institute will launch a Teen Creative Course designed for aspiring creatives under 16. This weekend program provides an introduction to essential skills in sketching, interior design, fashion styling, materials manipulation, photography, and portfolio design.

For working professionals, new short courses in Digital Design & Multimedia and Design for Luxury Goods: Jewelry, Accessories, and Footwear will be offered in a hybrid format, with classes held in the evenings and on weekends. A Food Styling Short Course will debut in March and July 2025, catering to professionals interested in merging culinary and visual aesthetics across media, branding, and marketing.

As Dubai continues to grow as a hub for fashion and design, Istituto Marangoni Dubai plays a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of creative professionals through an evolving curriculum that aligns with global industry trends and demands.