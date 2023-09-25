Dubai:– Istituto Marangoni, one of the world’s leading fashion and design schools, has launched into the 2023/24 academic year with an expanded portfolio of academic and professional courses at its Dubai campus.

Designed for individuals looking to make a career transition, three new intensive programs are set to commence in October 2023 and January 2024, including the Intensive Course in Product Management for Fragrances & Cosmetics, Interior Design, and Fashion Business & Digital Marketing. No prerequisites are necessary for enrollment in the intensive courses.

A new addition to the degree offer includes a BA in Fashion Styling & Creative Direction, commencing in September (currently under validation). Going forward, students of the Institute’s Master’s track can sign up to two exciting course additions, Fashion & Luxury Brand Management and Interior Design, both launching in October 2023 (currently under validation).

Beyond its traditional degree offering, Istituto Marangoni Dubai has unveiled a broad range of two-week short courses in Interior Design for Wellbeing & Circularity and Sustainable Fashion & Circularity, along with four professional courses: Virtual Fashion, Metaverse & Web3, 3D Fashion, and Interior Design for Luxury Hospitality, Wellness, and Retail.

Roberto La Iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai Institution Director, commented:

"Our goal at Istituto Marangoni Dubai is to educate future leaders by constantly updating our academic offer and introducing new courses that align with skills sought after in today's market. The enhanced academic lineup for the 23/24 academic year ranges from degrees to groundbreaking professional and short courses. It is meticulously designed to shape pioneers in the fashion and design industries, as well as to update the knowledge of those already working in these sectors."

"These new programs are specifically tailored to individuals who are passionate about emerging technologies, innovation, and sustainability. Our aim is to empower future students with up-to-date knowledge and nurture their creativity while supporting them in pursuing a career path aligned with their dreams."

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as ‘Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni’, and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for over 85 years now. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 5,000 students from 108 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano, Firenze, Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami. Istituto Marangoni is ranked among the 100 best universities in the world in its fields according to QS World University Ranking 2023.

