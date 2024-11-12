A modern, flexible office space covering 11,162 ft² at One Central, The Offices 2, Level 2, has been leased on a long-term basis to a single tenant—an international IT company. The deal was facilitated by JLL MENA.

Currently iSpace manages more than 40.000 ft² of office space, fully leased and generating steady demand in one of Dubai's top business centers.

“We maintain high standards for our product and are pleased that this resonates in the UAE commercial real estate market. We thank our partner, consulting company JLL MENA, as well as DWTC Free Zone Authorities and Management and the owner of the One Central Dubai office complex for their professional approach, believe, and the opportunity to implement joint projects in MENA region”, shared iSpace Co-Founder and General Manager Alex Ostrovsky.

“We are thrilled that JLL has successfully secured a tenant for the remaining space in Phase 3 of iSpace’s newest addition at One Central. This accomplishment underscores the strength of Dubai’s dynamic flexible workspace market, which plays a crucial role in attracting and supporting new businesses within the city. One Central stands out as one of Dubai's most highly specified business destinations, and iSpace’s innovative, tech-focused flexible workspace offers a world-class, fully serviced solution for the new incoming tenant”, added Ben Johnston, Head of Commercial Agency, JLL.

“We are pleased that iSpace has leased office space at One Central, our award-winning, mixed-use development in Dubai’s vibrant Central Business District. iSpace’s top-tier, customized office solutions align well with our vision for offering world-class work environments. The tenant will enjoy not only exceptional office space, but also the dynamic networking and collaboration opportunities within our international business community, which includes start-ups, SMEs, and corporations”, said Jad Bechara, AVP, Asset Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Looking to the future, iSpace is committed to surpassing expectations and establishing new standards of excellence in Dubai’s vibrant real estate market. The company will continue to utilize its expertise, innovation, and strong client focus to lead the way in setting new industry benchmarks.