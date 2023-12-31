Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has kicked off the development of the pioneering Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace.

The Pavilion will provide a digital marketplace of validated solution providers (institutions, consultants, and experts) in Islamic finance and economic development, and offer a one-stop shop for listing opportunities and seamless digital experience in the matchmaking of suppliers and customers.

Phase 1 of the project will cover a market assessment, feasibility study, and business plan addressing the competitive landscape based on outcomes of the market assessment and a 5-year financial model and sensitivity analysis. Phase 2 will cover the development of the Pavilion platform including the interface and content.

This project aligns with the IsDB Institute’s strategic objective to provide fintech knowledge solutions to the Islamic finance industry to support sustainable development in IsDB Member Countries and worldwide.

Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDBI, stated: "The Islamic Finance Knowledge Pavilion Marketplace is not just a platform, but it is also a catalyst for creative collaboration within the Islamic finance industry and the development landscape. We are confident that this initiative has the potential to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

The Institute is leading the project in partnership with EZ2Business, a business consultancy company that provides expert advice and builds custom solutions to address business transformation.

For more information about the project, please contact Mr. Yazan Alsayed (yalsayed@isdb.org) or Mr. Mohamad Naamani (mnaamani@isdb.org).

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute

The Islamic Development Bank Institute is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research and original economic analysis, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

